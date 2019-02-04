Cardiff University has ranked 11th top UK LGBT+ employer

By Matthew Jordan

This ranking continues its streak as the top academic employer in the UK for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and other queer members of staff.

Recently recognised as a Stonewall Global Diversity Champion, the university also retained its Top Trans Employer status. Enfys, the LGBT+ network for university staff, was recognised by Stonewall as a Highly Commended Network Group.

The list is based on Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index, a benchmarking test used to analyse LGBT+ inclusion. An evidence-backed submission is combined with feedback from employees, surveying their workplace experiences.

Professor Colin Riordan, the University’s Vice Chancellor commented: “I am absolutely delighted we’ve risen to 11th place in the Stonewall Top 100 Employers survey. The success is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of many members of staff from across the University and a visible statement to prospective and current staff and students that LGBT+ equality really matters.”

Cardiff University has made the top 100 board for nine years straight. Last year’s ranking of 14th was itself a large improvement upon the previous year, where the university placed 23rd, for a jump of 9 places.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Karen Holford hopes that the university’s rating will continue to grow: “Despite our excellent performance, we are not complacent. We continue to work hard to ensure all of our policies and practices are inclusive.”

“Whilst it’s pleasing to see we’re so close to a top 10 position, wouldn’t it be fantastic if we could all work together and break into the top 10 next year?”