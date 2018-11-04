Cardiff University lecturers will not be taking strike action over pay

By Emilia Jansson

Lecturers at Cardiff University will not be striking this year after failing to reach a 50% turnout in a University and College Union (UCU) vote on the 19th of October.

Despite several weeks of strikes in the previous academic year, the UCU failed to reach a satisfactory agreement with employers. A ballot was held at the beginning of October for members to vote on further industrial action this academic year. The turnout at Cardiff University was only 44%, with nearly 70% of voters calling for further strike actions.

According to trade union laws there must be a 50% turnout for a strike to be legal. Students at Cardiff University will therefore not be experiencing strikes.

Only 10 universities exceeded the 50% threshold. The overall national results of the ballot showed strong support for further industrial action.

A Cardiff University lecturer said: “We as staff are yet to learn the final outcome of our pension dispute last year, as processes to decide how our pensions will change are still ongoing. The uncertainty around our pay and our pensions creates a lot of anxiety for us. We very much want the matter settled, so we can focus – with our students – on being the university”.