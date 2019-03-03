Cardiff University partners with Urdd Eisteddfod

By Hallum Cowell

Cardiff University has partnered with the Urdd Eisteddfod festival this year. The concert is going to take place in the Millennium stadium, while the festival takes place in Cardiff Bay between the 27th of May and the 1st of June.

The festival is free to attend but the evening concert requires a ticket. The University is focusing on the free event, the “Maes”. The university will also support the Crowning ceremony for the winner of the prose competition.

The news come a week after Transforming Cardiff laid out intentions to merge the School of Welsh with other schools on the university campus.

The festival holds a number of competitions as well, from a range of singing competitions to folk dancing.

More than 15,000 young people are expected to attend therefore it is clear to see why Cardiff University is keen to be present at the event.

Dr Huw Williams, Dean for Welsh language said: “part of our ‘civic mission’ is to promote and celebrate the Welsh language and ensure that we contribute to Welsh cultural life”.

“We do this in many ways already, not least in our participation in and support for the National Eisteddfod every year”.