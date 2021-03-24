Cardiff University postpones in-person 2021 Graduation

Cardiff University has announced it will postpone in-person Graduation ceremonies in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

By Tirion Davies | Editor-in-Chief

Cardiff University has today announced they have “taken the difficult decision” to postpone in-person Graduation ceremonies for the summer of 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and public health and government advice, Pro Vice-Chancellor Claire Morgan said in the announcement that the University is determined to deliver in-person graduation ceremonies for all in the Summer of 2022.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor maintains that although in-person ceremonies will not occur this year, the decision will not affect students’ ability to graduate from Cardiff University this year.

Despite the success of the current COVID-19 vaccination programme rolled-out across the UK, and the hopes that the situation will improve by the summer, Pro Vice-Chancellor Morgan has said it’s unlikely Cardiff University will be able to reverse their decision. She noted in her announcement,

“Without absolute certainty, we cannot safely deliver an inclusive event of the size and scale of our previous in-person Graduation ceremonies”.

Cardiff, as with the rest of Wales, currently remains in alert level 4, where restrictions on large-scale events persists, and there is a belief these specific restrictions will not be eased ahead of wgraduations would occur for Cardiff University students.

The University has said the majority of Welsh and UK universities will likely take a similar stance on in-person graduations.

There had been a hope amongst students that the University would be able to host in-person Graduation ceremonies this year, after many missed out last year.

Students that graduated in 2020 had their in-person Graduation ceremonies postponed last year due to the severity of the pandemic, governmental guidance, and the worry of the continuation of growing case of COVID-19 in Wales at the time.

At the time, Cardiff University noted they would offer in-person Graduation ceremonies to students in the summer of 2021.

The University will instead offer Virtual Celebrations for graduating students, building on feedback from last year’s virtual graduation celebrations.