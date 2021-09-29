Cardiff University ranked #1 in Wales

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

According to the Times and the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022, Cardiff University has been ranked the #1 university in Wales.

Citing the Centre for Student Life as a major investment in student support, the guide, also known as “the definitive rankings for UK universities,” has given Cardiff the top spot for the second year in a row. The CSL cost a reported £50 million to build, and is nearing completion. Additionally, applications for Cardiff have increased by 12 percent this year.

The guide reportedly factors in teaching quality, student experience, graduate prospects, and competition rate.

In second position is Aberystwyth University, followed by Swansea, Bangor, Cardiff Metropolitan, University of Wales Trinity St David, University of South Wales and Wrexham Glyndŵr University.

Cardiff University was also awarded 35th in the UK-wide rankings chart. Globally, Cardiff ranks 151st according to QS Top Universities, 189th according to Times Higher Education (THE), and 168th according to US News.

Cardiff University also ranked 4th in the UK for climate action, 5th for good health and wellbeing, and 12th for responsible consumption and production, according to THE.

While each ranking system employs different metrics, Cardiff University overall made a positive impression.

