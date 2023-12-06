Cardiff Winter Wonderland

The Perfect Way to S pend your Evening!

By Belle Lee – Spotlight Editor

Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland is back, full of festive joy and a myriad of activities that will keep you occupied throughout the winter months. It is truly the perfect way to spend an evening in the December cold. Wrap up warm as there is a lot to see and do over two prestigious locations in the city.

Among the multitude of fairground rides and games, Winter Wonderland has Ice Skating, a famous Ice Bar, where temperatures reach -10 degrees, a Ferris Wheel and so much more. We aim to tell you the perfect way to spend time at Winter Wonderland this winter.

Firstly, we recommend you go on a Wednesday. Thanks to the generosity of Orchard Media, Spotlight was allowed some of the first looks of Winter Wonderland on one of their ‘Student Nights’ – held every Wednesday until 5 pm. They host a ‘Sip and Skate’ targeted directly towards students where, for £15, you can enjoy ice skating under the beautiful Cardiff Castle and then indulge in a drink afterwards to warm yourself up. This budget-friendly activity is the perfect way to spend a night out, with friends or your partner.

After you have indulged in some ice skating and a drink, we recommend you head over to the other location of Winter Wonderland – City Hall Lawns. While the Big Wheel dominates the skyline, there are a host of other things to do while you’re there. The Ice Bar is truly worth the cold for the amazing atmosphere, drinks and photos; however, it usually gets booked up far in advance so if you are thinking about your perfect evening at Winter Wonderland, plan accordingly!

We suggest getting some food before you explore the beautifully decorated City Lawn. Among the myriad of fairground rides and games, you will find many culinary offerings. Whether you are in the mood for something sweet or savoury, Winter Wonderland offers crepes, turkey and even the opportunity to toast your marshmallows on some open contained fires. We recommend the Turkey and Cranberry Yorkshire Pudding wrap as it was filling, full of the festive trimmings you expect and was an amazing treat after falling over on the ice.

Once you are well-fed, we suggest you go on the Big Wheel as the perfect way to end your evening. Look over at the night skyline where you can see Principality Stadium, the Castle where you’ve just been ice skating and all of the illuminated Winter Wonderland below. End your evening on top of the world in the fresh December air, with all of your friends. Sounds like the best way to spend an evening with them.