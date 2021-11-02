Centre for Student Life (CSL): a look inside

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

Students looking for support services can now find them in the brand new Centre for Student Life (CSL) building adjacent to the Students’ Union. With construction completed, the building opened earlier this month. The building offers a wide range of options for students seeking advice, as well as the Sir Stanley Thomas OBE Lecture Theatre, seminar rooms, coffee shop, and study spaces.

Student Advice and Money can assist students with financial concerns. Guidance ranges from personal finance and money management to emergency funds, bursaries and scholarships. This service is also available to international students seeking immigration advice or visa extension.

Student Futures is located on the first floor. Formerly known as Careers and Employability, Student Futures can offer students advice on part time jobs and internships during university, careers and pathways after university, as well as study abroad and internship/employment abroad schemes.

Student Health and Wellbeing can offer advice for a range of health and wellbeing concerns. You can access workshops and self-help resources or book an online appointment. In-person appointments will be reinstated soon.

Student Disability Service can provide advice and guidance to disabled students, including specialist support services and assisting with accessibility. In some cases, the Student Disability Service can offer students adjustments during exams.

The Academic Study Skills and Mentoring Team can assist with adjusting to university teaching and offers study skills workshops and courses.

Quiet rooms are available on the fourth floor for students of all faiths to engage in prayer and worship. A Chaplain will also be available on the fourth floor.

For those in need of assistance with IT, the IT clinic is located on the third floor from 09:00-15:00. Support includes connecting to university networks, account issues, and general support.

For those studying remotely or from the Heath Park Campus, online consultations are available with all of the support services, so travelling to the CSL is not necessary.

The Centre for Student Life building is open from 08:00 – 20:00. If you need signposting or are unsure of which support service you need, Student Connect Advisors will be available to point you in the right direction.