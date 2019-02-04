Cervical smear tests – can embarrassment kill?

By Angharad May

Would you rather risk cancer or endure 30 seconds of discomfort? This is the trade-off women face when it comes to a medical examination which should not involve any such life-or-death decision whatsoever. The 21st to 17th of January was Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, an awareness-raiser far less widely known than others, despite the efforts of celebrities such as Georgia May-Jagger, Rita Ora, Zoella, the Delevingne sisters and charities such as Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, which strives to ensure people know how cervical cancer can be prevented.

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust released some perturbing statistics during this week. These revealed that nine women are diagnosed with and two women die from cervical cancer every day. 75% of these cases could be prevented by cervical screening, despite screening rates being at their lowest for twenty years.

Cervical screening: even the term sounds off-putting, and ‘smear’ sounds even worse; but what is it? Registered females between the ages of 25 and 64 are invited for a cervical screening to check for cell changes or abnormalities on the cervix caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), that could lead to cancer. Around 25% ignore this invitation, aware that it is not one for a party.

The reasons behind why such a large percentage do not attend a smear need to be addressed. Feelings of embarrassment and body-consciousness, fear about being hurt, being put off by an intimate examination from a stranger, feeling vulnerable, fear of the unknown, fear of being judged for the appearance of ‘down there’ and fear of fears seeming trivial are just some of the reasons mentioned by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. From personal experience, I put off going for my own cervical screening for at least eight years, for all of the reasons above and more. I am forever grateful that one of my closest friends came with me and held my hand the whole way through after I finally plucked up the courage to go. Thankfully, my results were clear, but not everyone who puts off their test is so fortunate, with some facing heart-breaking ramifications.

The #SmearForSmear campaign aims to tackle the decline in tests taken. By acknowledging the fact that they may be uncomfortable, in more ways than one, and offering advice, for example for women who have been through sexual abuse or have learning difficulties, #SmearForSmear strives to prevent us from dying of ignorance. Nothing is ever as bad as it seems, so I urge you to be brave and get screened. It could save your life.