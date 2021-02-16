Childhood diet has a lifelong impact on health

New study shows childhood diet has a lifelong impact on the components of the microbiota, leading to a change in overall health.

By Shivika Singh | Contributor

Throughout childhood we are constantly bombarded with the phrase “eat your greens” but researchers have shown that this phrase may be even more important than previously recognised. Whilst it helps you grow and supplies you with important nutrients and vitamins throughout your development, studies suggest it may also have a lifelong impact on your health.

A recent study, conducted by University of California-Riverside (UCR), suggests that what you consume as a child, casts lifelong impact on your health through the gut microbiome. This study in mice suggests that eating too much fat and sugar in childhood can alter an individual’s microbiome for life. The microbiome refers to all the microorganisms (including bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses) that live on and inside a living organism. This study is the first of its kind, showing a significant decrease in the total number and diversity of gut bacteria in mature mice that were fed an unhealthy diet during youth. This means people who ate poorly through childhood may have an altered microbiome, predisposing them to health complications as adults.

UCR evolutionary physiologist Theodore Garland, explained: “We studied mice, but the effect we observed is equivalent to kids having a Western diet, high in fat and sugar and their gut microbiome still being affected up to six years after puberty”.

Whilst the microbiome includes bacteria all over the body, the largest population are found in the gut where they have many uses including stimulating the immune system, contributing to digestion, helping synthesize vitamins and detoxifying harmful chemicals. In a healthy body, there is a balance of pathogenic and beneficial organisms. Disturbance in this balance would mean that the body could become susceptible to diseases. A paper describing the study has recently been published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

For this research, mice were divided into four groups: one with a healthy diet and no exercise, one with a healthy diet and exercise, one with an unhealthy diet and no exercise, and one with an unhealthy diet and exercise. After three weeks, all mice were fed a standard diet and no exercise to replicate the mice reaching adulthood. When the research reached its fourteenth week, the team examined the diversity and abundance of bacteria in the animals in order to see the effect of their initial plans.

Some important outcomes suggested that the quantity of bacteria and other microorganisms was significantly reduced in the western diet group. Even after consuming the standardised diets, the impact of previously consumed unhealthy diets, couldn’t be recovered. It was also found that the bacteria involved in carbohydrate metabolism, Muri baculum intestinale was significantly reduced in the western diet group.

Another important part of the analysis suggests that the gut bacteria are sensitive to the amount of exercise the mice undertook. The mice fed a standard diet and exposed to exercise were found to have increased levels of Muri baculum while the mice fed on a high fat diet and no exposure to exercise were found to have decreased levels of the same bacteria.

Some examples of unhealthy diet can be, sugary drinks, cakes, and milkshakes. They are very high in fats and sugar but low in nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals that constitute a balanced diet. Hence, it is important to make rational food choices from a young age. Another research conducted by the American Heart Association concluded that healthy behaviours in childhood may reduce the risk of adult obesity and heart diseases. Parents and caregivers must play a significant role in helping children generate healthy eating behaviour that can function as an asset, later in life.

So what is eating well? According to NHS guidance, healthy eating involves eating a balnaced diet on at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day, eating lots of fibre (as this benefits the bacteria is your gut), having some protein, some dairy (or dairy alternatives) and plenty of fluids. Most people in the UK consume more calories than we expend, leading to a net gain of weight. Having a healthy diet and limiting your consumption to match your expenditure benefits your quality of life and your health. The NHS also highlights the importance of carbs explaining that starchy foods should make up one third of all food. Whilst it is preferable to choose wholemeal options, this is a stark contrast to the carb-free slogans seen in many crash diets. We are designed to eat a varied food plate and eating lots of grains, pulses, fruit and vegetables is good for you and your microbiome.

In simpler words, healthy childhood habits form a consolidated base for the life ahead. The damage done to the body as a result of consuming unhealthy diet in early stages of life, is hard to recover. As a takeaway, Garland stated, “You are not only what you eat, but what you ate as a child”.