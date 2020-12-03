Christmas by the Castle replaces Winter Wonderland

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Cardiff Winter Wonderland has been replaced by Christmas at the Castle, a safer holiday celebration.

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, several changes have been made to the way Christmas will be celebrated in Cardiff this year, in order to ensure the maximum safety possible. Instead of the usual Winter Wonderland celebrations, Cardiff residents can instead attend Christmas by the Castle, a smaller, socially distanced holiday gathering.

Christmas by the Castle will run from Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, January 3. Masks are required to be worn throughout, except for at seated dining locations. Online bookings for the Ice Walk will allow guests to be track and traced, and paths have been widened for social distancing purposes.

Each attraction must be paid for individually. Food is available through app-based ordering to offer an additional level of Covid-19 safety.

Attractions include the aforementioned ice walk as well as fairground rides, as well as Alpine resort themed dining areas and a fire pit for roasting marshmallows. There is also a 33m big wheel which has reportedly not been put up yet as organisers are still trying to find a suitable location.

Fairground rides have been reduced in number this year, with the two rides available being Santa’s Sleigh Ride and the Santa Express. There appears to be no ice skating this year, despite it being a part of the original plans.

Norman George Sayers of Sayers Events said: “Obviously we’re not able to bring the usual scale of Winter Wonderland to Cardiff this year but we were determined to give the city a smile at Christmas so we’ve worked closely with Cardiff council and environmental health to gather a collection of outdoor attractions in and around the castle.

“Families have had a lot to bear in 2020 so they can be reassured that we are working tirelessly to make Christmas at the Castle as safe and enjoyable as possible. We hope this will also encourage people back into the city centre where they can get all their Christmas shopping and enjoy the traditional Christmas market.”

Food options include Yorkshire pudding wraps, fudge, donuts, and other treats. Visitors should be advised that you are required to have a table in order to purchase food, so wait times can be lengthy. It is recommended to be aware of the peak hours of business and to come during less busy hours. Attractions are open from noon to 9 PM on weekdays and from noon to 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.