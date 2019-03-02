Cobras remain optimistic despite dissapointing end

By George Willoughby

Gair Rhydd have been speaking to Cardiff Cobras president Max Milburn to provide us with some more detail as to how they faired in their most recent campaign.

Missing out on the play-offs after losing their last game would not have been one of the Cobras’ pre-season objectives. Here is what Max had to say about their season overall.

“It was definitely tough for us.

We had aims for a deep play-off run going into the season, and while at times we showed our true potential, it was mostly a season of not quite hitting our goals and losing some close games.” Said Milburn.

Inconsistency seemed to be the Cardiff Cobras undoing this season, as they finished with a 4-4 record. To make the play-offs, you have to piece together a sequence of results, unfortunately this was not the case for Cardiff.

“This year was our best in terms of recruitment for a long time.

We had over 80 rookies come to our trial day in September and a lot of those players have grown into excellent players. But, for almost all of them it was still their first time with the sport so we definitely experienced our share of growing pains which led to a lot of inconsistent plays.”

The season could have been very different with the Cobras coming up short in several narrow defeats during the course of the campaign. Experience is vital in any sport, and Max was quick to point out its significance.

“Experience in prior situations really prepares you when it comes down to the wire.

In eight games, we probably had four where the offence played really well and put up a lot of points, and another four where the the defence was on fire.

We were just waiting for everything to click, but unfortunately we ran out of time, but at our best, we feel we can beat anyone and we’ll look to prove that at Varsity.”

If you remember from last year’s Varsity, the result was certainly not one the Cobras had in mind. However, advance a year and this Cardiff team will look to avenge the defeat and hopefully find the consistency that has been missing in their offence and defence.

Looking into the future, without a doubt the Cobras have a lot to build-on.

Expectations will be high even after the frustrating end. A lot of promise was shown, and Max talked us through the process of preparing for a new season and a potential change in home ground.

“As always, it starts with recruitment.” Said Milburn.

“We did a great job this year and are looking for even higher rookie numbers in September.

For the players we do have, a summer of hitting the gym, and perhaps playing at adult level should help them come back in even better shape.

We’re also looking into being able to play our home games on the Llanrumney 3G rather than grass. This means we should hopefully not have to postpone games in the future.

We don’t have too many graduating starters so next year looks like it should be a promising one for the Cobras.”