Communist imagery should never be fashionable

By Hallum Cowell

Recently, there has been a surge in Soviet Union themed clothing, which is facing a backlash from consumers and political bodies. To put it into perspective, if a person were to walk down the street with a swastika on their t-shirt, they would be shouted down and ostracised; yet the hammer and sickle can be bought from Amazon.

Both regimes killed millions of innocent people. So why do we view these symbols differently when they are both the product of totalitarian dictatorships? There are two main reasons; firstly, the West was never friendly with Nazi Germany and WWII saw us fighting them. As such, the swastika is seen as a symbol of propaganda against an equal society and shows support of Nazi, authoritarian views. The Soviet Union, however, was an ally British propaganda, referring to Stalin as “Uncle Stalin”, therefore the hammer and sickle is not as associated with negativity in our culture. It could be argued that the Cold War’s propaganda would have the same affect upon the Communist imagery however the crimes of Stalin were revealed only post-Soviet.

Secondly, the hammer and sickle are not as unacceptable because of the rise of anti-capitalist ideology. Some of those who follow these ideologies are not aware of the atrocities of the Soviet Union or see it as the terrible past of a generally good nation. Not to say I agree. But unfortunately, there is clearly a market for this kind of product. Therefore, we should see the commercialisation of the hammer and sickle as alike to the placing of McDonald’s in Moscow: the final victory of capitalism.

I feel that we should treat the hammer and sickle the same way that we treat the Swastika. It is a symbol of oppression and violence and therefore using it as a fashion choice is morally wrong. Not to mention the inherent irony of wearing a communist shirt that is likely produced by underpaid third-world employees of a large corporation. Yet, we wear Nike, which has been proven to use sweatshops to manufacture our sportswear, as well as many other companies with distasteful practices. Maybe we should really be taking a look at all of our logos, not just the overtly offensive.