Community action changes Cardiff Council development decision

by Sion Ford

After an online campaign organised by Green City Events, Cardiff Council announced their intent to offer the land to the community as opposed to proceeding with commercial development.

The plot of land, on Railway Street in Splott, had been at the centre of this campaign

following a four year effort by local environmental awareness organisation, Green City Events. Having sat unused since the completion of the rail improvement works, the site will now be used as the location for a community education centre, flexible office workspace for small businesses, and a community growing area among other things.

Cardiff Council originally took the position that they would look to redevelop the former park, which was met with clear disappointment and frustration by the local community. Green City Events had held numerous consultations with residents, with their proposal offering one of Cardiff’s most deprived areas an opportunity to create a public space which will look to engage the community.

An online petition was created shortly after the announcement of the Council’s original decision, which quickly gathered over 3,000 signatures. Rebecca Clark, a co-director of Green City Events and figurehead of this campaign, also confirmed that she had been in discussion with various members of the Council to appeal the decision.

The good news on the Council’s decision came just before Christmas, with the community venture receiving the green light to proceed with its lease arrangements and planning. Speaking on behalf of the campaign, Rebecca Clark thanked local councillors for their “support and actions to help take this project forward.”

In terms of what happens next, the community venture is now seeking to complete the necessary planning documentation and lease agreement with a view to beginning work on the land this year. Green City Events have asked for any local residents with skills that could be of assistance to get in touch to help bring this vision to life; any interested parties are advised to contact Rebecca Clark at becca@greencityevents.co.uk.