“New level of impunity” for Conservative Party election misinformation

By Morgan Perry | Political Editor

A new report by King’s College London found that the Conservative Party used misinformation tactics with a “new level of impunity” at the 2019 General Election.

By altering videos of their opponents and posing as a fact-checker during election leadership debates, the report says the Conservatives employed “overt disinformation” to influence the electorate.

The authors of the report warned that election misinformation of this level could undermine the public’s trust in the political system.

It could also impact the public’s response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, as people begin to doubt public health messaging.

A recent poll for the Reuters Institute shows that public trust in the Government’s handling of the pandemic sits around 48%, down from 67% some weeks earlier.

Despite their approach to campaigning, the Conservatives secured a large electoral majority, winning 365 seats at the expense of Labour and the Liberal Democrats, an increase of 48.

A “dystopian” move

In additional research, all three major parties were found to have been guilty of using misinformation in their campaigns.

The Liberal Democrats, for example, came under fire after publishing confusing and misleading polling predictions in the North East Somerset constituency.

The Conservative Party lead the pack, however, with researchers labelling the party the “most frequent” proponent of false truths.

88% of their most-shared adverts published between December 1 and December 4 contained misinformation. In contrast, for the Labour Party this figure was 6.7%.

The most prominent example includes an edited interview of Sir Keir Starmer, now Labour Party leader, to suggest he didn’t know the answer to a Brexit-related question.

In a later example, the Conservative Party Twitter account was rebranded as a fake fact-checking website, factcheckUK.

The account was used to tweet statements in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. EU politicians at the time called the move “dystopian”.

“Wild accusations”

In response to the latest research, the Conservative Party said: “all Conservative Party advertising was labelled, following best practice on digital imprints.”

They dismissed the researchers’ work, labelling the content of the report as “wild accusations”.

Author of the report, Francesca Granelli added that it is hard to assess the true impact of the level of misinformation and whether it impacted voting behaviour.

Regardless, she stated “a lot of the time, people are looking for information that reinforces their beliefs”.

In an attempt to combat a rise in misinformation, “social media has been the focus [of anti-disinformation campaigns]”, Granelli added.

But with content further amplified through word of mouth, it’s clear that social media is “not the sole area where people get news”.

More to come?

The next General Election is not due to be held until 2024.

Before then, all the major parties are set to defend seats in the Welsh and Scottish Parliamentary elections, which are due to be held in May 2021.

It is too early to predict whether similar tactics will be embraced at the polls for a second time.

Their success in 2019, however, suggests it’s entirely possible that we may see more underhand tactics in future elections.

