Corbyn suspended following damning anti-Semitism report

A report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found that Labour under Jeremy Corbyn “at best, did not do enough to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it.”

By Dewi Morris | Political Editor

Jeremy Corbyn, whose leadership was plagued by allegations of anti-Semitism within the party, has been suspended from Labour pending investigation into his comments following the report.

EHRC’s investigation was launched in May 2019 and had two main aims: to identify whether the Labour Party was guilty of anti-Semitism (by breaking the Equality Act 2010 relating to Jewish people). And whether Labour handled complaints of anti-Semitism effectively and lawfully, as well as whether the party implemented recommendations from previous reports.

The report findings are mostly damning for the Labour Party and found it guilty of breaching the Equality Act on three grounds. Labour was also found “responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination”

Political interference

The report states: “We found evidence of political interference in the handling of anti-Semitism complaints throughout the period of the investigation. We have concluded that this practice of political interference was unlawful.”

“Within the sample of 70 complaint files, we found 23 instances of political interference by LOTO staff and others.” LOTO (leader of the opposition) staff had power to influence decisions on complaints and whether individuals were suspended. The report deems this interference as “a lack of transparency and consistency”, as this was not part of Labour’s formal complaints process. It also concluded the interference was “indirectly discriminatory and unlawful, and that the Labour Party was legally responsible for it.”

It was also found that staff did not receive adequate training to handle anti-Semitism complaints, despite this being a recommendation from previous reports.

Corbyn’s comments

Jeremy Corbyn has had the whip removed after his comments following the report’s publication.

After the report was published on Thursday, October 29, Jeremy Corbyn issued a statement claiming, “as Leader of the Labour Party I was always determined to eliminate all forms of racism and root out the cancer of anti-Semitism.”

Corbyn claimed “reform was stalled by an obstructive Party bureaucracy.”

The report states that “some improvements” had been made following previous reports, however, anti-Semitism “could have been tackled more effectively if the leadership had chosen to do so.”

Corbyn also claimed that anti-Semitism within Labour had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media.”

Corbyn tweeted that he will “strongly contest the political intervention to suspend [him].”

Keir Starmer’s response

Current Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer was quick to respond to allegations of failed leadership by suspending Jeremy Corbyn. He also issued a statement saying:

“The report’s conclusions are clear and stark. They leave no room for equivocation.”

“I found this report hard to read and it is a day of shame for the Labour Party. We have failed Jewish people, our members, our supporters, and the British public. And so, on behalf of the Labour Party, I am truly sorry for all the pain and grief that has been caused.”

The Labour leader went on to say that individuals claiming that anti-Semitism allegations are exaggerated following the report, “Then, frankly, you are part of the problem too. And you should be nowhere near the Labour Party either.” This comment seems directed at Corbyn who had the whip removed shortly afterwards.