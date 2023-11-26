Crossword | Croesair 1194

Siwmae,

Apologies for the delay in getting the answers to you, essay season is here for many of us. Hope you all enjoyed this Crossword and it looks like we’ve hit our stride on the third attempt. This will be the last crossword of the term, so take home a few papers for your friends and family and let them get in on the fun.

Keep puzzling Cardiff and enjoy the festive season,

Edward Sutton

Editor-in-Chief

Answers:

Cabinet

David Cameron’s reappearance in it was jarring no? (7)

Apart

Coming ___ at the seams (5)

Inclined

I am not at all ___ to attend my thursday morning seminar (8)

Strikes

Something our beloved bin men and less beloved train line have in common (7)

Postgraduate

The next step none of us want to think about just yet (12)

Cornflakes

Marketed by a talking tiger, solid start to the day (10)

Egyptian

Join the bangles in walking like one (8)

Friends

Could this clue BE any more obvious (7)

Perry

Matthew, in fond tribute (5)

Edition

Gair Rhydd is nearly on its 1200th (7)

Hugh

Grant, of sense and sensibility (4)

Love

, actually (4)

Ornate

Elaborately adorned (6)

Gazelle

Small antelope, he was as graceful as a three legged one staggering home (7)

Tweet

Many a chirp from Elon (5)

Vodka

Main ingredient for both a Tom Collins and a hangover (5)

Waterproof

Impervious to water, essential in Wales most of the year (10)

Suave

Smooth, debonair, he thought he was being ___ he was not (5)

Theme

What is the ___ for Wednesday again? (5)

Exponential

The workload is increasing at an ___ rate (11)

Devious

Shifty, evasive (7)

Embarrassing

How you feel hearing about the night before, vexation (12)

Shopping

Can we start yet for Christmas? (8)

Cold

I feel like everyone’s got one (4)