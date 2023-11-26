Crossword | Croesair 1194

Siwmae,
Apologies for the delay in getting the answers to you, essay season is here for many of us. Hope you all enjoyed this Crossword and it looks like we’ve hit our stride on the third attempt. This will be the last crossword of the term, so take home a few papers for your friends and family and let them get in on the fun.
Keep puzzling Cardiff and enjoy the festive season,
Edward Sutton
Editor-in-Chief
Answers:
Cabinet
David Cameron’s reappearance in it was jarring no? (7)
Apart
Coming ___ at the seams (5)
Inclined
I am not at all ___ to attend my thursday morning seminar (8)
Strikes
Something our beloved bin men and less beloved train line have in common (7)
Postgraduate
The next step none of us want to think about just yet (12)
Cornflakes
Marketed by a talking tiger, solid start to the day (10)
Egyptian
Join the bangles in walking like one (8)
Friends
Could this clue BE any more obvious (7)
Perry
Matthew, in fond tribute (5)
Edition
Gair Rhydd is nearly on its 1200th (7)
Hugh
Grant, of sense and sensibility (4)
Love
, actually (4)
Ornate
Elaborately adorned (6)
Gazelle
Small antelope, he was as graceful as a three legged one staggering home (7)
Tweet
Many a chirp from Elon (5)
Vodka
Main ingredient for both a Tom Collins and a hangover (5)
Waterproof
Impervious to water, essential in Wales most of the year (10)
Suave
Smooth, debonair, he thought he was being ___ he was not (5)
Theme
What is the ___ for Wednesday again? (5)
Exponential
The workload is increasing at an ___ rate (11)
Devious
Shifty, evasive (7)
Embarrassing
How you feel hearing about the night before, vexation (12)
Shopping
Can we start yet for Christmas? (8)
Cold
I feel like everyone’s got one (4)
Add Comment