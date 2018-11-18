CULRFC on a winning streak

By Rosie Foley

Cardiff University 61-0 USW

With USW bottom of the table, this game was always expected to be a walkover for Cardiff, and the impressive scoreline reflects that.

The first half was very much dominated by Cardiff, who scored five tries and converted four of them. The first try of the match was scored only three minutes into the game by full-back Patricia Booth, before Karolina Thomas, moving in from the wing this week to play outside centre, and Liliana Podpadec grabbed two scores each before the break.

Whilst it was the backs who got most of the glory, Cardiff’s forwards worked exceedingly hard to secure the ball, and helping Booth grab her brace.

Ceri Edwards, on kicking duties, also impressed, converting five out of her team’s six first-half tries, handing Cardiff a 40-0 lead at half time.

USW, despite losing a player to injury, stepped it up in the second half and made it more of a challenge for the away team. Resultantly, Cardiff’s discipline began to slip, and a number of penalties were awarded to USW, before a yellow card was shown to winger Caitlin Pugh.

However, Cardiff remained dominant in attack, with scrum-half Megan Compton diving over in between Thomas scoring her third and fourth tries over the afternoon.

With only one league match left of this half of the season, winning with the bonus point against USW has helped CULRFC to extend their lead over Cardiff Met 2’s. The team will hope to extend their impressive winning streak in their upcoming cup match against University of Surrey next Wednesday.