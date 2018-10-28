Cultural appropriation is the real horror this Halloween

By Hannah Priest



It’s that time of year again, Halloween. The perfect excuse to dress out of the ordinary and party with your friends whilst covered in fake blood and face paint. As you stroll through the fancy-dress store it may be extremely tempting to go dressed as an Indian native or pick out the sexy mental patient costume. However, it is important to just take the time to think about the true implications of your fancy-dress choice.

Although Halloween is supposed to be scary and gory, it is still not acceptable to mimic other cultures or distressing events such as a genocide, as it simply is not funny or cool. It is important to look at the reasons why it is unacceptable to dress in certain costumes to show the true horror behind the arguably ‘harmless’ costumes.

One of the newest and most popular Halloween trends is dressing as Caitlyn Jenner or other transgender figures, which portrays the LGBTQ+ plus community as a joke and can seriously affect the legitimacy of their fight for equality and basic human right.

Moving on, dressing up as a Native American and wearing a cute headdress, is actually mocking the genocide and constant attacking placed on their culture throughout the years, whilst also being simply racist. Ultimately it is just disrespectful to not realise how damaging it is to mimic cultures and minorities in society in order to receive a laugh or be able to wear a pretty item of clothing for one evening. Let’s also remember that there are plenty of other actually spooky costumes to select from like a vampire or Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, over the recent years dressing inappropriately for Halloween has had some serious implications for students across the globe. A fraternity in California has been suspended after deciding to ‘black-up’ for Halloween, the male students did this by painting their faces black and brown. Whilst, the University of Edinburgh denied a student entry to their Student Union due to another black-face incident.

Although, some individuals have raised the issue of freedom of expression, it is simple to say that dressing as minorities who are still fighting for their own freedom is not needed on a festive holiday. It is becoming clearer that institutions will not stand for cultural appropriation or offensive fancy dress costumes so be wise this Halloween and don’t offend cultures, individuals or groups- especially when it can be so easily avoided.