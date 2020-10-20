DNA barcoding helping scientists discover new species

DNA barcoding is helping scientists discover new species; Paul Herbert's discovery has revolutionised taxonomy.

By Lottie Ennis| Contributor

The sixth mass extinction of life is taking place on Earth right now. Species are becoming extinct before we can discover them, as a result, currently only 2 million have been identified out of an estimated 8.7 million to a trillion. The complexity and depth of species research means that a massive proportion of species have become extinct without our noticing, and detailed species knowledge is often lost when the scientist dies.

Until recently, this loss and lack of knowledge impeded taxonomic understanding. Fortunately in 2003, the Canadian scientist Paul Herbert released a study from his research on moths – in his own garden. From this experiment, he identified 200 closely related species by using the mitochondrial gene cytochrome c oxidase I (COI), which is identifiable in all aerobic life. This discovery was revolutionary and meant that species could be differentiated by a short genetic sequence – serving as a DNA barcode. Furthermore, an equivalent section of DNA could be used to identify and differentiate between plants and fungi.

Although this discovery meant that millions of species could now be identified relatively cheaply, he was accused of being a ‘creationist’ and his work was met with a lot of criticism. Despite this, over the last 17 years, DNA barcoding has become a mainstream practise and Herbert has been awarded the Midori Prize for his contribution.

Most recently, DNA barcoding has been used to track the illegal trade in wildlife and plants. It is so specific, that it has been used to identify and uncover the sale of endangered sharks being used in the food industry. It has also been used to uncover new species within a previously determined animal which was taxonomically similar but could be separated with DNA barcoding. This means that even amongst the species we already know, there could be minute differences which mean that an entirely separate species within a previously known species.

Currently, Herbert is focusing on the creation of a global biosurveillance system using his barcoding system. His goal is to continuously monitor the planet and check the health of global ecosystems as it happens. A network of satellites, underwater drones and DNA sequencers would patrol Earth and alert scientists to new changes, intercept new diseases and highlight any harmful human activity. The estimated cost would be about $1bn over 20 years according to Herbert. The benefits of something like this would be huge, as well as monitoring biodiversity loss, there are potential discoveries waiting in medicine, agriculture, food and engineering. Ultimately, this research could culminate in a smartphone attachment which would be able to identify any piece of organic material on Earth.

This would mean that the monitoring of biodiversity would become a part of our everyday life and society. Which could be vital in raising awareness about the state of the planet and reminding people that extinction is a result of human activity.