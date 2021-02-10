Hypertension can be mistaken for menopause

By Alex Brown | Contributor

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the UK; 77 women die from a heart attack each day, and more than 3.5 million women are living in the UK with heart disease. However, despite this, many women are unaware that they are at risk of cardiovascular problems. A European Society of Cardiology (ESC) consensus document published in European Heart Journal details preventative measures middle-aged women can take to decrease their risk of heart problems in later life.

Pregnancy complications and early menopause are both factors that can increase a women’s risk of heart disease, however high blood pressure in women is often mistakenly labelled ‘stress’ or ‘menopausal symptoms’, while in men it is correctly identified as ‘hypertension’. Up to 50% of women develop high blood pressure before the age of 60 but the indications, including hot flushes and palpitations, are often dismissed as menopause symptoms. Professor Angela Maas, Director of the Women’s Cardiac Health Programme at Radboud University Medical Centre and first author of the paper states:

“Physicians should intensify the detection of hypertension in middle-aged women. We know that blood pressure is treated less well in women compared to men, putting them at risk for atrial fibrillation, heart failure and stroke — which could have been avoided.”

There are multiple clues throughout a woman’s life excluding high cholesterol, that is indicative of increasing the likelihood of developing high blood pressure. Women need to be assessed differently to men, in order to evaluate their risk level for cardiovascular disease. Pre-eclampsia, a disorder in pregnancy is linked to a four times higher chance of heart failure and hypertension, and a two times greater risk of stroke. Women who experience natural early menopause, are also more likely to develop cardiovascular disease- and this risk increases by 3% each year. Autoimmune inflammatory conditions, like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, are more common in women than men and are also associated with increased cardiovascular risk during menopause. Professor Maas reports:

“There are several phases of life when we can identify subgroups of high-risk women. High blood pressure during pregnancy is a warning sign that hypertension may develop when a woman enters menopause, and it is associated with dementia many decades later. If blood pressure is not addressed when women are in their 40s or 50s, they will have problems in their 70s when hypertension is more difficult to treat.”

The document, which collates knowledge from cardiologists, gynaecologists and endocrinologists, provides recommendations for middle-aged women on how to prevent later heart problems. It provides guidance on heart health throughout menopause, during complications that may follow pregnancy and management with conditions such as breast cancer and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

The article recognises the importance of a healthy lifestyle and diet in optimal management. For example, in women experiencing menopause or PCOS who previously had elevated risks of high blood pressure during pregnancy or who additionally have type 2 diabetes.

While menopausal hormone therapy is administered to alleviate symptoms including night sweats and hot flushes, the document recommends assessment of cardiovascular risk factors prior to prescription. Hormone therapy is not recommended to those who are at a high cardiovascular risk, or who have experienced a stroke, heart attack or blood clot.

Additionally, the article provides guidance for transgender women who are persons assigned male at birth. Professor Maas explains:

“These women need hormone therapy for the rest of their lives and the risk of blood clots increases over time. [Transgender women] should always be encouraged to reduce modifiable lifestyle risks. [Additionally] the psychosocial benefits of hormone therapy with an improved body image may result in healthier lifestyle choices.”

Collaboration between cardiologists, gynaecologists, and endocrinologists, like in this document, is essential so the best care can be provided to female patients. Women can help themselves and their doctors to make early diagnosis by mentioning issues, such as pregnancy complications and early menopause, and even by monitoring their own blood pressure. Improving education and awareness around this issue can help catch heart problems early and provide better prognoses for patients.