Does the Biden win spark a new age for America?

As Joe Biden is announced the new President-Elect for America, it begs the question as to whether this win for Biden will spark change in the divided country?

By Tirion Davies | Editor-in-Chief

Over the weekend, we learned that Joe Biden had been announced as America’s President-Elect, to be inaugurated in January 2021. His running mate, and new Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, will be not only the first woman to hold the position but also the first Black and Asian-American to do so.

After an election that lasted almost 4 days, we received news on Saturday that Biden has been projected to win the race for the White House. States such as Pennsylvania, which were once considered Republican states, turned Democrat after all mail-in ballots were counted.

Though it is uncommon for an incumbent president not to win a second term, it seemed many Americans – including Republicans previously in support of Trump – were eager to ensure Trump was removed from his position.

In light of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, of which Trump was less than supportive of, the Trump administration’s removal of America from the Paris Climate Accords, and the growing tension between both parties, it seemed obvious America’s 2020 Presidential Election would be one for the history books.

As one of the most powerful positions in the world, the American Presidential Elections are often watched by many from across the globe. Though the Presidency is the highest seat in office in one country; America, as one of the world’s biggest powers, has an impact on countries across the world, including the UK.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford took to Twitter soon after the announcement to congratulate Biden and Harris on their win, noting he looks forward to building on ‘the strong links between Wales and USA’. First Ministers of the other British nations and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed with their own congratulations soon after.

But why does it feel like such a big deal for Biden and Harris to win? Perhaps it’s a feeling of reliving the ‘glory days’ of the Obama administration when Biden was Vice President. Perhaps it’s because Harris’ win as Vice President-Elect means a change in tradition to how America has run for years, as the first woman, and the first person of colour to become US Vice President?

Whatever it is, the win for Biden and Harris feels almost like a new start for America. American traditions are being challenged, as more people of colour take their place in Congress and in the Senate, and Sarah McBride becomes the first transgender state senator.

Though Democrats began the fight to remove the Trump administration soon after his election in 2016, the real shock came when those who were once his supporters began to back his removal from office, sighting they believed his beliefs no longer aligned with the real beliefs of the Republican Party.

The staunch Republican administration ran by Trump began to face opposition by those within the Republican party in particular after President Trump’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the announcement that Biden had reached the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election, hundreds of US citizens were videoed and pictured dancing and singing in the streets, indicating their approval of their new President-Elect.

For many Americans, Biden’s time in the White House could bring unity back to the US and sparks a new age. His victory speech suggested Americans should “see each other again” and “listen to each other again, to make progress”.

America, as said by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is the UK’s “most important ally”, and it would appear that a more unified America could mean a more unified relationship between the UK and the US.

Dros y penwythnos, derbyniwyd y newyddion bod Joe Biden wedi ennill yr etholiad i ddod yn Arlywydd nesaf America, yn ddechrau’r swydd yn Ionawr 2021. Bydd Kamala Harris, Is-lywydd Joe Biden yn llwyddo fel nid ond y fenyw gyntaf i ddal y swydd, ond hefyd y person o hil wahanol i ennill y rôl.

Ar ddiwedd etholiad a wnaeth barhau am bron i fod pedwar diwrnod, derbynion ni’r newyddion nos Sadwrn bod Biden wedi’i gyflwyno fel enillwyr yr etholiad. Llwyddodd Biden a Harris yn bennaf gan oedd daleithiau oedd yn arfer cael eu hystyried yn Weriniaethol wedi troi’n Ddemocrataidd erbyn i bob balot cael eu cyfri.

Er bod hi fel arfer yn annhebygol i Arlywydd colli’r etholiad ar gyfer ail dymor, roedd nifer o Americanwyr – gan gynnwys nifer yn rhan o’r Blaid Weriniaethol – yn barod i weld Arlywydd newydd i’r wlad.

Wnaeth Mark Drakeford nodi ar Drydar ei longyfarchiadau i Biden a Harris am ennill yr etholiad, gan sôn ei bod yn edrych ymlaen at “weithio gyda nhw i adeiladu ar y cysylltiadau cryf rhwng Cymru a’r UDA”. Yn debyg, roedd Prif Weinidogion wledydd eraill y Deyrnas Unedig wedi nodi eu llongyfarchiadau yn ogystal, gyda Boris Johnson hefyd yn llongyfarch y pâr.

Ond pam bod hi’n teimlo mor hanesyddol bod Biden a Harris wedi ennill? Efallai mai ceisio ail-fyw’r cyfnod tra oedd Obama yn Arlywydd mae’r Americanwyr, tra oedd Biden yn Is-lywydd. Efallai bod hi’n teimlo’n hollbwysig oherwydd rôl hanesyddol Harris, a’r newid yn draddodiad i’r hen ffordd o weithio mae America wedi’i weld am flynyddoedd.

Heb os, mae llwyddiant Biden yn teimlo fel dechreuad newydd i America. Mae traddodiadau Americanaidd yn cael eu herio, wrth fod mwy o bobl o hiliau gwahanol yn cymryd eu lle yn y Congress a’r Senate, ac wrth i Sarah McBride ddod yn Senator cyntaf drawsrywiol.

Er oedd Democratiaid wedi dechrau’r frwydr i waredu ar Trump ers iddo ennill yr etholiad cyntaf yn 2016, ond daeth y sioc fwyaf wrth fod rhai o gefnogwyr Trump dechrau troi yn ei erbyn, yn dadlau nad oedd credoau Trump wir yn dangos credoau go iawn y blaid Weriniaethol. Dechreuodd y cyfosodiad i’r Blaid Weriniaethol yn benodol yn dilyn penderfyniadau gweinyddiaeth Trump yn ystod y pandemig COVID-19.

Yn fuan wedi i’r cyhoeddiad dod bod Biden wedi ennill y 270 bleidlais coleg etholiadol angenrheidiol i ennill yr etholiad, gwelwyd bod cannoedd o Americanwyr yn dawnsio a chanu trwy’r strydoedd, yn profi eu harddeliad o’r Arlywydd newydd.

I nifer o Americanwyr, mae’n bosib bydd amser Biden yn y Tŷ Gwyn yn gynnig undod unwaith eto i’r UDA, a dechrau cyfnod newydd. Wnaeth sôn yn ei araith fuddugol bod rhaid i Americanwyr “wrando ar ei gilydd, er mwyn gweld cynnydd”.

Mae America, yn ôl Boris Johnson, yn cael ei hystyried yn “gynghrair pwysicaf” y Deyrnas Unedig, ac mae’n debyg gall America gyda mwy o undod feddwl fwy o undod rhwng yr UDA a’r DU.