Drawn to a close: End of a busy first semester at Cardiff University

By Ella Fenwick | Sport Editor

This semester could be seen as a bit of a whirlwind, after a circuit break lockdown and ever-changing governmental restrictions, the sporting world at Cardiff University was surely going to be a little quieter than usual. With the first semester drawing to a close, this couldn’t be further from the truth. The students of Cardiff University have been busy making some insane achievements, from some major signings to personal achievements as well as the collective effort of sports teams in raising money for Movember, this semester has been far from quiet.

Athletic Achievements

Taking us back to the beginning of the year we saw the successes of four of Cardiff University’s own high performing athletes in the 2020 Müller British Athletics Championships in September. Students Esther Adikpe, James Heneghan, Lauren Cooper and Bethany Moule competed across the weekend, with Moule bringing home a bronze medal in the British senior’s javelin competition, she also left the competition having set the new Welsh U20 athletics record.

After a phenomenal performance in the championships, Moule has recently been nominated for the introduction of the new Performance of the Year award for the Welsh Athletics national awards programme.

On September 18, road racing returned after a long six months off to Wales, in the form of the Cardiff Sunset 5km run. Cardiff University was represented by Cardiff alumni and former BUCS champion Alaw Benyon and member of Cardiff Uni Sport staff Charlotte Arter. Both runners were highly successful with Benyon placing fourth and Arter who came in at first place with an incredible time of 15:59 minutes.

Student Signings

Over this semester, we have celebrated the signings of multiple Cardiff University students to continue the success of their professional careers. After being selected for the GB Hockey squad, Cardiff alumni Rupert Scott played on the GB team on October 27 against the Netherlands and later went on to face Belgium in the FIH Pro League. It will be exciting to see what else is in store for Scott on the team in the new year.

The signing window for the Vitality Netball Super League was drawn to a close at the end of October, with three of the University’s own picked up by the Celtic Dragons for the 2021 season. Leila Thomas and Annie O’Rourke were re-signed to return to the squad for the thrilling season ahead, but first year student Victoria Booth will be making her debut next year on the court.

Another GB team signing was also made this semester for high performing athletes James Miller in pistol and Dean Bale in rifle, who will see themselves competing at major competitions in 2021, representing the GB shooting team.

Running Stupid Against Cancer

Over November you may have found yourself doing a double take or questioning your own eyes when seeing a bright pink inflatable unicorn running past you down the street. Nothing falls short of the imagination in Cathays, but you were not mistaken this time round. If you were lucky enough to have spotted the eight-foot unicorn bobbing round the surrounding areas of Cardiff, you have Alex Line to thank.

Line took to the streets of Cardiff, for Sue Ryder, a charity that is very close to his heart to raise money and awareness for all the work they achieve. Sue Ryder supports people through difficult times; families dealing with a loss of a loved one, terminal illnesses or a neurological condition.

In the sun, in the rain or in the cold nothing stood in Line’s way of running the full 30 days no matter how tough it seemed to get. With his friends running alongside him in their pinkest and wackiest outfits, Line kept motivated and finished the month having ran a total of 261.8km.

All together it all seemed worth it for Line just for the laugh and the spark of positivity he gave to people passing by. With his determination and the support of the Cardiff community, Line raised over £1,800 for his chosen charity. Despite Line hanging up his unicorn suit for this year, he remains active on social media and continues to encourage people to get involved and donate to this very important cause.

Movember

Many sports teams including men’s rugby, american football, rowing and football, spent the whole of November growing out moustaches. Not just to try out a new look, but to raise the awareness surrounding the importance of men’s general and mental health for the Movember Foundation. Each club raised large amounts of money with the men’s rugby club exceeding their £5,000 target raising an amazing £6,586 all together. Other clubs also took part in different activities to donate to the foundation. With the President of Kickboxing, Alex Cummings-Montero, admitting he never had the luxury of being able to grow a moustache deciding to take part in a kickathon instead.