Editor’s Note | Nodyn Golygyddol

Dear Readers,

Following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, the unbearable tally of those who have been killed because of the colour of their skin has reached a point which should not be ignored.

Members of our community should not have to be afraid of what may happen to them because of the colour of their skin. Dr Martin Luther King Jr once said: “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”. It is unfortunate that these words must be repeated almost 60 years after they were first written, but it is vital that these words are understood by all.

Gair Rhydd stands in solidarity with the fight against the history of oppression of the Black community and systematic racism. We cannot stay silent while communities of people of colour suffer under the weight of injustice and discrimination.

We have an opportunity to explore how we can better ourselves and reflect the beliefs which are entrenched in our culture so that everyone might be safe. With love and compassion, we can learn to be better citizens in how to fight against injustice so that marginalised members of our community feel safe.

Whilst we understand the message behind #BlackoutTuesday, it is within Gair Rhydd’s very nature to keep communicating about what is yet to be overcome and what we can do to support others. As a diverse community, we have a responsibility to ensure minority voices are not silenced in a time where words and communication mean so much. People are in need of information now, more than ever.

If you are looking for ways to support the Black Lives Matter Movement from the UK, you can donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund or sign the ‘Justice for George Floyd’ petition created by Kellen S. Peaceful protests have taken place across the UK – including Cardiff this past weekend – and there will surely be more protests to come.

We stand with those who have been affected and although many of us can never understand your struggle, we stand with you.

We understand that we will never understand, but still we stand.

Please take care of yourselves and your families.

Best wishes,

Tirion

Annwyl Darllenwyr,

Yn dilyn marwolaethau George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery a Breonna Taylor, mae’r cyfanswm annioddefol o’r nifer sydd wedi marw oherwydd lliw eu croen wedi cyrraedd cyfanswm amhosibl ei hanwybyddu.

Ni ddylai bod aelodau ein cymuned yn ofni am eu bywydau oherwydd lliw eu croen. Dywed Martin Luther King Jr, “mae anghyfiawnder unrhyw le yn fygythiad i gyfiawnder ym mhobman”. Anffodus yw hi fod rhaid ailadrodd y geiriau yma bron 60 mlynedd wedi iddynt gael ei ysgrifennu, ond, angenrheidiol yw hi fod pob un yn deall y geiriau hyn.

Mae Gair Rhydd yn sefyll gyda’r rhai sy’n brwydro yn erbyn hiliaeth gyfundrefnol, a’r hanes o ormes profwyd gan aelodau o’r gymuned Dduon. Ni allwn fod yn ddistaw tra bod cymunedau o bobl o hiliau gwahanol yn ddioddef oherwydd anghyfiawnder a gwahaniaethu.

Mae’r cyfle gennym ni i archwilio i sut allwn wella ein hunain a sut i ystyried y credoau sydd wedi eu gwau fel rhan o’n ddiwylliant fel bod modd i bawb fod yn ddiogel. Trwy gariad a thosturi, gallwn addysgu i fod yn ddinasyddion gwell a sut i frwydro yn erbyn anghyfiawnder.

Rydym yn deall neges #BlackoutTuesday, ac yn ystyried bod gan Gair Rhydd rhan bwysig i chwarae i wneud yn siŵr ein bod yn parhau i gyfathrebu am yr hyn mae’n rhaid ei oresgyn, a’r hyn gallwn ei wneud i helpu eraill. Fel cymuned amrywiol, mae gennym ni gyfrifoldeb i sicrhau nad yw lleisiau lleiafrifoedd du ac ethnig yn cael eu tawelu yng nghyfnod pan bod geiriau a chyfathrebu mor bwysig. Mae gwybodaeth yn hanfodol ar hyn o’r bryd.

Os oes diddordeb gennych gefnogi’r Mudiad Black Lives Matter, mae modd rhoddi i’r Minnesota Freedom Fund neu arwyddo deiseb Kellen S, ‘Justice for George Floyd’. Mae nifer o brotestiadau heddychlon wedi bod ar draws y Deyrnas Unedig – gan gynnwys Caerdydd dros y penwythnos – ac mae’n siŵr bydd mwy o brotestiadau’n digwydd yn fuan.

Rydym yn sefyll gyda’r rhai sydd wedi’u heffeithio ac er ni all nifer ohonom wir ddeall y frwydr, rydym yn sefyll wrth eich ochr.

Edrychwch ar ôl eich gilydd.

Cofion cynnes,

Tirion