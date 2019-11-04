Edwards: Representing the jersey is an honour

by Ella Fenwick

With the BUCS rugby season now well underway, Gair Rhydd Sport caught up with the chairman of the Cardiff University team, Ben Edwards.

The season started off strongly start for the Men’s First Team with two consecutive wins. The first match was a 20-16 victory over Hartpury, before a 20-10 triumph against Northumbria a week later. Unfortunately, four tough fixtures followed with losses to Leeds Beckett, Bath, Loughborough and Northumbria in a second match.

Despite the losses, Edwards has kept high spirits saying:



“That is the beauty of BUCS Super Rugby, every game is a challenge and you cannot take anything for granted.”

Edwards went onto praise the team:



“We’re in a better place than we were last year in the league, so we’re remaining positive for the season and just taking every game as it comes.’’

One of Edwards’s personal favourite matches of the season was the win against Hartpury, “It’s one of the best games in the club’s history and to put a marker down that early on in the league was phenomenal.”

The squad is made up of a number of important players, but when asked who the rising star is, Edwards said, “A real stand out is Marcus Ramage. I have never played with or seen a player as dangerous as him with ball in hand and his speed is terrifying.”

With a long tough season ahead, Edwards explained how the team have been preparing:



“We had a fantastic pre-season led by our Head of Conditioning, Tom Dickens, who really put us through our paces to ensure we can compete at the level of BUCS Super Rugby week in week out.”

As well as working hard on the pitch the team have been working on their team culture by also having culture sessions from Andries Pretorious.



“It has really ensured the boys understand what it means to wear the jersey and the honour it brings which continues to be evident every single week within the squad,” commented Edwards.

When asked what challenges Edwards thought the team would face he replied positively:



“I don’t think we take note of any challenges in the league. If I had to say a challenge I would say the Welsh weather.”

With exciting fixtures upcoming in the season Edwards said:



“Every single match in the BUCS Super League is a spectacle, and as players we are very lucky to be playing in some fantastic grounds. But without a doubt the stand out fixtures this year for us will be both Swansea and Cardiff Met.”

The next match Cardiff face is on November 6 against one of those rivals, Swansea, and Edwards is looking forward to the match.

“There’s nothing better than a rivalry game against Swansea, and especially now as the game is in the BUCS Super Rugby League the levels have been heightened.”

However, Edwards was also keen to play down the hype ahead of a famous Welsh derby.

“But away from all the hype it’s important to remember it’s just another game for us in the league and that’s how we’re thinking about it as a squad. I’m sure it will be a great day for everyone involved and a huge boost for Welsh University Sport.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s showdown, Edwards and his side will be preparing for a fierce test against their local rivals.