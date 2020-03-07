Election Week draws to a close as new officers elected

Cardiff University Students’ Union’s next slate of elected officers has been confirmed following a result’s ceremony earlier this morning. In total, seven Sabbatical Officer positions and ten Campaign Officer positions were up for grabs and over 5,000 votes were cast; substantially down on 2019’s record number of 6,960.

The elections operated on a preferential voting system; voters ranked candidates from most to least preferable. The quota for victory was 50% of the total number of votes cast in each round in each race. If the winning threshold is not reached in the first round, the candidate with the fewest number of votes is eliminated and any second preference votes are added to candidates’ totals. This continues until a candidate hits the 50% quota, after which they are duly elected to the position.

The most votes were cast in the race for SU President, with current VP Education Tomos Evans following in the footsteps of his two predecessors to make the leap up to the top job. He beat incumbent VP Societies Orla Tarn into a close second place and Jacob Turnbull into third. The race for VP Education was over in round one, a far cry from the 11 rounds it took to determine a winner in last year’s election. Hannah Doe won 57% of the total votes cast in round one, picking up 1,300 more votes than her second-place competitor.

Jude Pickett won a resounding victory in the race for VP Sport, becoming the first person since Jake Smith (VP Postgrad 2017-19) to retain her position on the Sabbatical Officer team. VP Postgraduate meanwhile was the closest of the seven sabbatical races; with only 19 votes separating third and first place in the first round. Jane Chukwu eventually held off Noah Akhimien and Janet Williams to become the first female VP Postgraduate since 2015. VP Welfare was eventually won by Georgie East, fighting back against a strong challenge by current Mental Health Officer Caitlin Parr, and VP Societies was taken by Luke Evans in round four. VP Heath Park was won by Sebastian Ripley.

The final list of elected SU officers for 2020/21 are as follows:

Students’ Union President – Tomos Evans

Vice President Welfare and Campaigns – Georgie East

Vice President Societies and Volunteering – Luke Evans

Vice President Education – Hannah Doe

Vice President Sport – Jude Pickett

Vice President Postgraduate – Jane Chukwu

Vice President Heath Park Campus – Sebastian Ripley

Ethical and Environment Officer – Julia Komar

International Students’ Officer – Megha Roy

LGBT+ Officer (Open) – Georgia Day

LGBT+ Officer (Trans) – Lucas Jakabovic

Welsh Language Officer – Owain Beynon

Womens’ Officer – Polly Denny

Mature Students’ Officer – Hannah-Louise Salter

Mental Health Officer – Alfie Potter

Students with Disabilities Officer – Megan Dee