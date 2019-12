• The United Kingdom has gone to the polls in its third general election in five years.



• Party leaders have been seen out and about casting their votes.



• Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn cast their votes in London earlier this morning.



• BBC, Sky and ITV will release their exit poll at as soon as voting closes at 22:00



• Follow all of the latest updates by using #CSMGE2019 and by listening live to Xpress Radio and CUTV.