European Space Agency to have greater diversity

Its first recruitment in 11 years is set to be more the most diverse yet and include everyone, to bridge the gap of space travel.

By Shivika Singh | Contributor

The European Space Agency announced its first recruitment drive for new astronauts in eleven years and emphasised on its commitment to ensure greater diversity and inclusion in the recruitment process.

The application process begins on March 31 and is expected to last till October 2022, putting candidates through a six-stage selection process.

The European Space Agency is seen as the European equivalent of American space agency NASA. This highly prestigious Space Agency aims to recruit up to twenty-six new astronauts and commits to be as diverse as possible, recruiting scientists across gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and physical disability. In a bid to ensure inclusivity, the Agency also asked the International Paralympic Committee to advise it on selection.

In an interview given to the BBC news, Dr. David Parker, the director of ESA’s robotics and human spaceflight programme, stated: “It is not about tokenism. We have to be able to justify to all the people who fund us – which is everybody, including people who happen to be disabled-that what we’re doing is somehow meaningful to everybody”.

The Agency hopes that the time has come to put disabled people into space as part of an initiative called the Parastronaut Feasibility Project, making the dream of a parastronaut, a reality.

According to ESA, this is the first time that a space agency has opened the application process up to people with disabilities. Addressing the matter, Dr David Parker, added: “To be absolutely clear, we are not looking for a space tourist that happens to also have a disability”. He invests trust that this individual would carry out a meaningful space mission, efficiently participating in all the normal operations of The International Space Station.

It is noteworthy that ESA has seriously lagged behind on matters of gender diversity as well. Samantha Cristoforetti is the only female in ESA’s current crop of astronauts while Elodie Viau is the only senior director who is a female. The ESA has only sent two women into the space and aims to redress the balance.

In the last recruitment call by ESA in 2008, only 16% of the total applicants were women. The Agency, this time is set on a big diversity drive and expects to see greater participation of women this time.

Applications for ESA are being accepted from 31st March to 28th May. The candidates must have a masters degree in Natural Sciences, Medicine, Engineering, Mathematics or Computer Sciences, in order to qualify for the recruitment process. The candidates must also be fluent in English and possess a good knowledge of any other subject, including a compulsory second language.

This decision by ESA was warmly welcomed all across the world. Helen Sharman, the UK’s first astronaut, also welcomed the ESA’s decision to redress diversity and inclusion. She called it an ‘exciting time for human space flight expansion’.

It is hoped that this decision will help balance the landscape of science and space agencies, creating a welcoming environment for people, irrespective of disability, gender and race.