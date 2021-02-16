Expedition may have discovered “smallest reptile on Earth”

During an expedition to the rainforests of Northern Madagascar, researchers have uncovered a new species of reptile named the 'nano-chameleon'

During an expedition to the rainforests of Northern Madagascar, a group of researchers – lead by Dr. Mark Scherz, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Potsdam – uncovered a minuscule lizard belonging to the species of chameleon named Brookesia nana. According to a new paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, the body of the female measures three quarters of an inch, but smaller yet, the male ‘nano-chameleon’ measures just half an inch. To put that into perspective, the lizard’s entire body can fit onto the tip of a finger.

Mark Scherz commented:

“It feels silly to be like, ‘Oh, it’s a few millimetres smaller than this other thing’. But when millimetres are two or three percent of your body size, then that’s a lot change.”

Previously, the record holder for smallest reptile on the planet has been held by the Sphaerodactylus arisae, or Jaragua dwarf gecko, which measured 0.63 inches from snout to the base of the tale, fitting on a US 25-cent coin. However, this seemingly tiny 0.1 inch difference is a whopping 18 percent of the Brookesia nana’s entire body size.

The paper also reveals that this is not the only intriguing calculation made in regards to Earth’s smallest reptile. Despite the adult male only measuring 0.53 inches, it possesses genitals measuring almost 20 percent of its body length. This was discovered as the researchers investigated what species the creature is, as reptile genitalia is often specific to its relative species, as Scherz explained in a series of tweets on January 28th, 2021. However, the team hypothesise that this oversized undercarriage is because the females of the species are significantly larger and thus they need these unusually large, two-pronged sex organs – known as hemipenes in lizards and snakes – to more easily and effectively copulate.

Sadly, this new species is at high risk of extinction as deforestation threatens the wildlife, eradicating their habitats to use land for growing crops or raising animals, as Scherz points out:

“It’s all good and well to say, ‘Oh I really hope that people stop deforesting this forest, but until the economic future of Madagascar changes, there’s no hope for any of its wildlife because the people have to eat.”

Fortunately, however, the habitat of these lizards, an area of rainforest known as Sorata Massif, is part of a newly protected area within the rainforests. Consequently, the Brookesia nana – whom, despite being chameleons, don’t have much capacity for changing colour – are safe for now.

