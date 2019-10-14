Extinction Rebellion protests enter second week as arrests continue

By Mustakim Hasnath

With over 1,000 arrested before the start of its fourth day, activists who began demonstrating on October 7 as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests across the capital saw thousands cause disruption, affecting Londoners. The demonstrations have led to blocked roads, activists gluing and chaining themselves to each other and to monuments; they have also severely affected some services on the London Underground and other Transport for London services. Gair Rhydd interviewed demonstrators across the capital one of the days when hundreds of protesters were arrested. Throughout the day, Gair Rhydd interviewed over 30 demonstrators.

Fixed on top of a trailer next to Trafalgar Square, an activist who claimed to be the founder of Extinction Rebellion, said to Gair Rhydd, “these events are in response to the zero action from the Government in response to the climate and ecological crisis that we have.”

Over 30 students from Cardiff University allegedly attended the demonstrations last week, the majority of whom are from the ‘Extinction Rebellion Cardiff Students’ group – a Cardiff University Students’ Union affiliated society.

The President of the society, Matt Tomlin, who attends Cardiff University, spoke to Gair Rhydd whilst demonstrating last Wednesday near the Home Office on Marsham Street. The 20 year old, who prefers not to be associated as the President and rejects that the group should be classified as a ‘society’ said, “When XR were here in London back in April, the government declared a climate emergency but nothing has been done about that. It’s a completely name-only thing, they haven’t done anything to reduce carbon emissions.”

Tomlin added, “We’ve had lots of examples of students who I didn’t know but are from Cardiff too. It’s looking very promising considering we only started the group a few weeks ago.” Justifying breaking the law, Tomlin added, “The problem is that many mass movements over the years have had to break the law. They’ve had to stand in the middle of roads and that’s what we unfortunately have to do. We’ve tried happy clappy, civil protest campaigning and nothing has been done about it.”

The protests saw hundreds of young people join in the demonstrations from different parts of the country. Jude, a 17-year-old college student from Edinburgh explained, “Well I guess the reason we’re here today is to show our support because this really is the biggest movement of its kind. And that’s why we’re here to support Extinction Rebellion specifically.”

When asked about the inconvenience people such as himself, as a camper blocking roads surrounding Trafalgar Square, were causing, he said, “yes, loads of Londoners will be pissed off, but at the end of the day I couldn’t give a f***ing s**t. It sounds selfish but we’re at crisis point.”

Xander, a 16-year-old from London told Gair Rhydd, “If we don’t do this, people have to remember that if we’re not here doing this then there may not be a tomorrow. I’d rather help save our planet than leave the Government to ruin it all for our generation.”

Sharing the reasons he attended the protests instead of attending school, eight-year-old Sam, who attended the march with his grandmother said, “I only came because my mum made me.”

Commenting on the disruption to emergency services and availability of such resources, another 16 year old from Scarborough, who decided not to be named, told Gair Rhydd, “I couldn’t give a f**k. As harsh as it sounds, it’s what has to be done to attract the attention of the Government and those in power. It’s their fault.”

The group have a number of positions for activists to be a part of the climate and ecological pressure movement. Members can either be “arrestable” or “non-arrestable”. As well as interviewing arrestable activists, Gair Rhydd also questioned the role ‘legal observers’ had during the demonstrations.

Richard, a 34 year old activist said, “It’s definitely worth being arrested; I’m strongly thinking about getting arrested myself. However, I can’t because my girlfriend is a police officer and it would ruin her career because of the background checks they do.”

Gair Rhydd also spoke to man who was chained to another person near Downing Street as he was being cut free by Police and carried away about his views on whether his actions were justified. In response, the man claimed, “this is the ultimate sacrifice, I hope you’re watching Boris, this is your fault!”. He was then arrested by the police.

Forces from across the country have been drafted in to support the City of London and Metropolitan Police forces during the protests, sharing resources and tactics to maintain order. A tweet from a custody inspector from the Metropolitan Police said, “we have plenty of dedicated cells across The Met for those protestors who act unlawfully”, adding “we’ve stocked up on vegan food too”.

Extinction Rebellion plan for these protests to continue for two weeks from October 7 and London has not been the only city to see protestors take to the streets. Major cities around the world including New York, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro. Ultimately, in the last UK mass protests, the group wanted to see the Government declare a climate emergency and it did. This time, they want to see the Government announce the next steps. Who knows what will have happened by the end of the week.