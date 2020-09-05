Extinction Rebellion protests return to Cardiff

By Luthien Evans | News Editor

A week-long Extinction Rebellion protest is underway in Cardiff. The Extinction Rebellion is a global movement who aim to use nonviolent civil disobedience to bring awareness to the tipping point of climate change. This new wave of protests follows several months of inaction due to COVID precautions.

It has been reported that social distancing measures have been put in place to allow for a safe protest. Social distancing is said to be enforced and masks have been advised.

Focus has turned to Cardiff due to the city being a coastal city. This is of importance due to rising sea levels and the Extinction Rebellion message.

It has been estimated that 400 people have joined the environmental protests over the past few days. Protests have taken place all over Cardiff from the new BBC building to Cardiff Prison.

Many streets, such as Bute Terrace, had been blocked due to protest activity. This includes staged sit-ins, mass marches featuring drummers on Queen Street, as well as a socially distanced beach party outside the Senedd. The ‘beach party’ at the Senedd had the ambition of creating a fun and safe environment for the hearing of speeches.

South Wales Police have been at the scene for these events. There have been numerous arrests for criminal damage for graffiti and property damage. This is not uncommon for protests of this kind, as has been seen previously.

On Friday, protests continued in Splott. The group gathered due to the building of a second incinerator at the Viridor incinerator site at Trident Park. They are asking citizens to get in contact with their local MPs for the immediate backing of the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, first tabled by Caroline Lucas.

Protest action is to continue for the next couple of days, including a mass cycle to City Hall.