Fans and their Fiction: Why Do Authors Reject Fan Works?

It’s only a few years ago that ‘fan-fiction’ was a dirty word. Authors didn’t quite understand it, some feared it, others seemed to clamp down on it. Today, fanfiction is fighting the battle for recognition and on some fronts, it seems to be winning.

When people think of fanfictions that made it big, they usually think of Fifty Shades of Grey, a… divisive story to say the least. You might not be aware, however, of fanfictions that made it in more subtle ways. The beloved show Outlander, for example, is based off a 1969 episode of Doctor Who and the shows’ companion at the time ‘Jamie’. Mortal Instruments, too, started life as a Harry Potter fanfiction and although it underwent some heavy shaping, the title remained the same.

Authors today mostly have a love/hate relationship with fanfiction though some are still stringently against it. A notorious example is Anne Rice who said that ‘it upset [her] terribly to even think about fanfiction with [her] characters’ and that anyone who wrote fanfiction with her characters in would be sent a strongly worded legal letter. Fans who received letters from Rice’s lawyers also reported that they would be harassed by emails and letters for weeks afterwards as well as attacks on their personal businesses.

Many sites such as Fanfiction.net experienced huge purges where users work was removed from the site, either because individuals like Rice had threatened legal action or the content of fiction was being policed for “quality”. Certain formats of writing were banned like fanfictions based on group chats, fanfictions with a high age rating were banned, stories involving any real people were also banned. Archive of Our Own is special in this regard. It’s entirely unique to other sites like Wattpad and FanFiction.net in the sense that it is wholly run by fans for fans. Archive of Our Own, or AO3 as users refer to it, has its own legal team and is run as a charity with donation drives multiple times a year. It was set up because websites full of fan works were being targeted, sued by corporate legal teams and taken down. Billions of words on these sites have been lost so far. As well as stringent legal protection, users of AO3 go through a registration process where they are sent an invitation to join the site after signing up. This means that the overwhelming number of users you see are real people with one account.

There seems no reason for authors to rally against fanfiction in the way Anne Rice did. In fact, it might be more harmful for them if they did. Now that films and shows have their own dedicated team for social media management, more fans, more content and more life outside of the works themselves would surely benefit the authors. Surely, the more love fans put in, the more money lines the author’s pockets.