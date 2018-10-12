First Female Physics Nobel Laureate for 55 Years

By Luisa De La Concha Montes

On the 2nd of October, Donna Strickland, alongside Gérard Mourou and Arthur Ashkin, was awarded this year’s Nobel prize in physics. Their research on laser technologies, called chirped pulsed amplification (CPA), not only represents exciting advancements in the field of physics, but also in medicine and biology. Simply put, CPA allowed them to create the shortest and most intense laser pulses ever generated. Dr Strickland and Mourou invented this technique in the 1980s, the development of which was, not only the foundation of Strickland’s 1989 doctoral thesis, but has allowed great improvements in eye surgery, high-power petawatt lasers, and other countless applications.

However, from a social perspective, the award has received controversial views. Even though the prize was undoubtedly well deserved, the public and media quickly highlighted that this is just the third female physics Nobel Laureate. The last time a female won this prize was in 1963, when Maria Goeppert-Mayer was awarded the prize for her work on the structure of atoms.

Determining the specific reasons why it has taken so long for a woman to receive a Nobel prize again is difficult; however, a recent article by the Washington Post suggests that this might be due to women being constrained to a series of structural biases that make them shy away from the scientific spotlight, ultimately causing a misrepresentation of their performance in STEM fields. Some of the aspects mentioned in the article include research that shows that male students are regarded as more knowledgeable by their classmates; and that female academics tend to get less credit than males for their work on a team. Additionally, outside of academia, news outlets tend to quote more male voices that female ones.

When looking at statistics, it seems coherent that it has taken so long for a woman to get a Nobel prize on physics, according to the STEM Graduates recruitment agency, only 13% of the overall UK STEM workforce is female; furthermore, in the US, women comprise 17% of the engineering and physical sciences academic community. This could suggest that this isn’t necessarily a case of institutionalised sexism, but rather a manifestation of the gaps between male and female students and academics in STEM fields.

We asked a couple of female science students in Cardiff University their thoughts about the matter. Faye Tendall, a second year Physics student in Cardiff University, said that she accredits the gender-gap to girls not being encouraged enough to get involved into science from a young age. However, she also argued that this is something that seems to be changing now, and Donna Strickland’s award “is a big statement for woman” because it is a reminder of how woman can also achieve great things in the fields of sciences. Karishma Behera, a second year Medicine student, hopes that “the remarkable success of Professor Strickland will encourage more women to choose the scientific fields.” She also argued that as a medical student herself, she is proud to say that in Cardiff University, women make up the larger part of her degree every year. Finally, Georgina Gales, a second year Neuroscience BSc said that “more women being recognized and awarded for their achievements in a very patriarchal field gives me confidence in my own career and future”. She also added that this award “will also help future students of science in countries not so forward as ours, see that women can also make a living from science.”

When interviewed by the BBC, Donna Strickland admitted being surprised that it had been such a long time since a woman had last won a physics award. However, she stressed that throughout her career she had “always been treated as an equal”, and that in order for the field to become more representative of woman, “Men have to get on board, and the majority of men are absolutely on board, so sometimes it’s just inertia.”

Regardless of the various possible reasons behind the gender-gap in sciences, Donna Strickland’s award should be highly acknowledged, not only for the great advancements in science it has granted, but as it also serves as an example of men and women accomplishing great things by disproving stereotypes and successfully working together.