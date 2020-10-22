Two women win Nobel prize for chemistry for the first time in history

Two women win the Nobel prize for chemistry for the first time in history with their discovery of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technique.

By Rowenna Hoskin | Science Editor

For the first time in its 119 year-history, two women have won the Nobel prize for chemistry. This takes the number of women to have ever won the Nobel prize from five to seven; a sharp contrast to the 112 men who have won the prize over the years.

Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier and Professor Jennifer Doudna won the 2020 Nobel prize for their work in developing a method for genome editing.

The committee called their discovery of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technique "one of gene technology's sharpest tools." These "genetic scissors" have won the two women an equal share in the ten million Swedish kronor (£866,000) prize money.

How do these “genetic scissors” work?

“using these [scissors], researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision,” said the Nobel committee. “This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of inherited diseases come true.”

The CRISPR/Cas9 genome technique is based on creating proteins that match the DNA where a “cut” is going to be made. It has complementary nucleobases to the gene in the DNA strand, allowing for a very precise cut.

When 2020 Chemistry Laureates Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna investigated the immune system of a Streptococcus bacterium they discovered a molecular tool that can be used to make precise incisions in genetic material: CRISPR/Cas9. Learn more: https://t.co/w7I8Yp1p1e pic.twitter.com/4jFbQyIA9W — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 13, 2020

This allows researchers to insert, repair, or edit a gene effectively as the DNA doesn’t recognise the change as damage but as a legitimate edit which is replicated by the cells during the cells cycle.

“There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all,” said Claes Gustafsson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for chemistry. “It has not only revolutionised basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments,” he added.

How did Charpentier and Doudna discover CRISPR/Cas9?

The discovery of CRISPR/Cas9 came about by accident: Professor Charpentier was studying the bacteria Streptococcus pyogenes when she discovered a previously unknown molecule, tracrRNA, in the bacteria. She found that this molecule was part of an ancient immune system, CRISPR/Cas9, which disarms viruses by severing their DNA.

“Charpentier published her discovery in 2011. The same year, she initiated a collaboration with Jennifer Doudna, an experienced biochemist with vast knowledge of RNA,” the committee reported. “Together, they succeeded in recreating the bacteria’s genetic scissors in a test tube and simplifying the scissors’ molecular components so they were easier to use,” it added. “In an epoch-making experiment, they then reprogrammed the genetic scissors. In their natural form, the scissors recognise DNA from viruses, but Charpentier and Doudna proved that they could be controlled so that they can cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site.” “Where the DNA is cut, it is then easy to rewrite the code of life,” the Nobel committee added.

What does this discovery mean for science?

These genetic scissors were discovered in 2012, and the tool has contributed to an enormous amount of research.

As a result of their findings, areas like medicine have progressed significantly; clinical trials of new cancer therapies are in progress, and the dream of being able to “cure inherited diseases is about to come true” concluded the committee. This is not only important clinically but their findings are also being used to develop crops that can withstand mould, pests and drought – aspects that could save the population from future famines caused by climate change.

This scientific discovery has done more than simply win the two women prize money, this discovery has revolutionised science and paved the way for scientists of the future.