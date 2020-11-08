Forest fires in the Amazon 25% more common than last year

By Sam Portillo | News Editor

According to the Institute of Space Research, a Brazilian government agency, there have been over 93,000 forest fires in the Amazon since the start of the calendar year.

It marks an increase of 25% from the same period last year, giving fuel to concerns that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s management of the rainforest has accelerated the destruction of the biologically diverse and oxygen-rich environment.

Science manager of the World Wildlife Federation’s Brazil unit, Mariana Napolitano, has warned that the higher frequency of fires comes as a by-product of deforestation. “With the rate of deforestation increasing in recent years, the government has ignored the warnings of researchers: deforestation and forest fires go together.”

The research also reveals that the number of Amazon forest fires in October this year is more than double that in the same month last year. Larger than India in land area, the rainforest occupies a wet and temperate part of the world, perfect for growing commodities such as bananas, coffee beans and palm oil.

Private enterprise, sometimes owned by international corporations, use the “slash-and-burn” method – first felling trees, then incinerating them – to quickly and efficiently clear the space which can be used to grow profitable plants and other commodities.

Environmental activists claim that Bolsonaro has facilitated the deforestation process by making it easier for businesses to operate in the area. In July, his government imposed a four-month ban on the “burn” aspect of clearing land: it seems the people and businesses targeted by the restrictions have simply waited until the ban subsides, with a spike in forest fires in recent months.

Around 60% of the Amazon Basin exists inside the borders of Brazil, giving Bolsonaro a unique level of control over the rainforest. He has repeated that his intentions are to lift the region out of poverty by opening it to business, but activists argue that it has been opened too far, with insufficient regulation to prevent illegal loggers, ranching and farming.

A disproportionately high number of fires however have occurred outside Brazil, in neighbouring countries Bolivia, Peru and Colombia. The international community can continue to advocate better protection of the rainforest, but ultimately, it is these countries that must find a balance between environmental stewardship and economic opportunity.