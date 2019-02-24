Formula 1 Season Preview

By Sam Saunders



The Teams

Alfa Romeo

Drivers: Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) & Kimi Raikkonen (FIN)

The newly christened Alfa Romeo Racing (replacing the Sauber moniker) have plenty to look forward to this season, with progress being made in development as well as a driver line-up that mixes the inexperienced with the tried and tested. It was considered a strange move for Raikkonen to move back to Sauber, due to their relative lack of pace, but the Finn will put in consistent performances and give his all for the team, which will give Giovinazzi the chance to express himself in his first full season in Formula 1. The Italian, who impressed in Formula 2 in 2016, has to take this new chance to revive his racing career.

Ferrari

Drivers: Charles Leclerc (MCO) & Sebastian Vettel (DEU)

Intrigue abounds for last season’s runners-up, who must surely atone for a catalogue of errors from 2018 that effectively handed Hamilton the title, despite the fact that the Ferrari was the fastest car. Vettel in particular will be under huge pressure, firstly from his arch-rival at Mercedes, and his new teammate, Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, hugely impressive last year at Toro Rosso, has the chance to set the world alight at the front of the grid, and apply the same pressure on the German as Daniel Ricciardo did when he joined Red Bull in 2014. Off the track, Ferrari have replaced their technical director, so Mattia Binotto will be under pressure to deliver and stop Mercedes from claiming a sixth straight drivers’ and constructors’ championship double. The car looks good too, with a front wing design that looks different to the other teams, a difference that could be pivotal in a year of regulation change.

Haas

Drivers: Romain Grosjean (FRA) & Kevin Magnussen (DNK)

Haas will aim to follow their excellent fifth-placed finish from last season with another strong showing. Operating on a smaller budget than most of the other teams, Haas are one of the main beneficiaries of rules that allow teams to use ‘factory parts’, with Ferrari providing everything but the chassis and the aerodynamic surfaces. Whatever the debate, rules are rules and Haas are profiting hugely from them. The team have stuck with the same driver line-up as last year, and it will be interesting to see if Grosjean and Magnussen can live up to the high standards set last year and push on in 2019.

McLaren

Drivers: Lando Norris (GBR) & Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)

Despite the sixth-placed finish, last season was again very disappointing for one of F1’s greatest teams. Fernando Alonso managed to hide the deficiencies in a car that would ordinarily have been close to the back of the grid (as exhibited by teammate Stoffel Vandoorne). With Alonso’s retirement from F1 due to a lack of pace in the McLaren coming as a huge embarrassment to the team, new technical and managing directors have been brought in to try and stop the rot. An exciting new driver line-up holds huge promise if the technical side of things can be improved, as the quick but inconsistent Carlos Sainz Jr. has moved from Renault and Formula 2 runner-up Lando Norris joins for his rookie year in the sport; always a tantalising prospect.

Mercedes

Drivers: Valterri Bottas (FIN) & Lewis Hamilton (GBR)

Mercedes and Hamilton were in imperious form last year, winning both championships despite not having the fastest car, continuing their dominance in the turbo-hybrid era. If Hamilton gets anywhere near the form he was in last year, then he will be a difficult man to stop, whatever the challenge from Ferrari. The pressure is really on Valterri Bottas this year, as whilst he should have won at least two Grand Prix in 2018, finishing fifth in the championship winning car is not a good look, especially as his contract is up at the end of the season and Esteban Ocon has been promised a seat by team boss Toto Wolff in 2020, not to mention the array of British talent elsewhere. On the technical side of things, Mercedes will hope to have ironed out the tyre temperature issues that so hampered their two previous cars, whilst they also have reportedly gained extra performance from their engine. It all looks very ominous.

Racing Point

Drivers: Sergio Perez (MEX) & Lance Stroll (CAN)

Having been bought out by Lance Stroll’s billionaire father last season, Racing Point are looking for a fresh start with new financial backing. It will be beneficial to the team, but it is a shame for fans that the explosive rivalry between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon has come to an end. Instead, we have Lance Stroll, clearly in the team due to the influence of his father, and not on the back of a disappointing season at Williams. Stroll’s progress here will be a good watch, as he is yet to really prove that he belongs at the top table, whilst Perez should be expected to kick on and establish himself as the team’s number one in the absence of Ocon. With the backing of Stroll Snr, Racing Point are finally allied to some sizeable funds, hopefully they can get back to giving the top teams a run for their money.

Red Bull

Drivers: Pierre Gasly (FRA) & Max Verstappen (NLD)

Red Bull’s long-mooted engine switch will finally kick in this season, with both Toro Rosso and Red Bull now using Honda engines instead of the astoundingly unreliable Renault engines of last season. Honda’s progress will be key to Red Bull’s hopes this season, as bridging the power gap to Mercedes and Ferrari has been the team’s Achilles heel since the advent of the turbo-hybrid era. They return with a strong driver line-up, as they only need wed Max Verstappen to a reliable and powerful car to make a serious tilt for the championship, whilst Pierre Gasly has joined from Toro Rosso after an impressive season where he finished a notable fourth in Bahrain. One would expect Gasly to play second fiddle to Verstappen after Ricciardo’s departure, but time will tell in a team that is notorious for bad driver relations.

Renault

Drivers: Nico Hulkenburg (DEU) & Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)

Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise decision to join Renault still seems bizarre at the start of this season. Maybe he saw that the writing was on the wall at Red Bull, as it became more Verstappen’s team after the Dutchman signed a new contract. Whatever the reason, it’s difficult to avoid a nagging sense that the Australian has traded down to a team where he has little chance of winning a race, even if they were best of the rest last season. For the team as a whole, another year of battling with the top teams, married with development of their car and engine seems in order, especially as their stated aim in 2016 was to be winning races within five years. Hulkenburg was impressive last season, and the dynamic between him and Ricciardo will be fascinating to watch throughout 2019.

Toro Rosso

Drivers: Alexander Albon (THA) & Daniil Kyvat (RUS)

Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s junior team, have pulled together an interesting driver pairing ahead of the new season. Alexander Albon, who was born in Britain but races under a Thai passport, is an exciting prospect who will provide stiff competition for the returning Russian Daniil Kyvat. Effectively handed a second chance after being demoted from Red Bull for Verstappen in 2016, the pressure will be heaped on Kyvat to revive a career in danger of stalling. As in 2018 when they switched to Honda engines, Toro Rosso are widely expected to be a team where Red Bull can test various concepts and blood younger drivers.

Williams

Drivers: Robert Kubica (POL) & George Russell (GBR)

We haven’t even started racing and Williams seem at least as in turmoil as they were last year, as manufacturing issues with their new car meant that they didn’t arrive for pre-season testing in Barcelona until Wednesday. Allied to rumours that their car will be around two seconds off the pace due to the new regulations, it looks likely that 2019 will be another season of pain for one of F1’s greatest names. However, the team have provided plenty of intrigue with their driver line-up for this season, as Robert Kubica returns to the grid for the first time since 2011, after a rallying accident seemed to have ended his racing career. He is partnered by rookie George Russell, one of three British drivers on the grid, who won the Formula 2 title last year and promises to be an exciting watch. Given Russell is also a Mercedes development driver, watching his progress should be fascinating.