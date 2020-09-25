When moving to university, it is easy to pack things that you won't necessarily need. Here is the ultimate guide on things that you'll need when moving into halls.

By Darcy Servais | Head of Advice

One of the most exciting things about moving to University is the infamous IKEA trip to buy anything and everything you could possibly need for your new room. While this is all fun and games, the biggest mistake that freshers make is taking too much stuff. It’s a very common mistake to pack the most unnecessary things ‘just in case’, but the problem with this is that it takes up vital room that could be used for something more useful. For example, you do not need a variety of different pans to boil your starchy Lidl pasta in as they’ll probably end up getting lost anyway. It’s usually the most useful things that end up being forgotten in amongst the pile of kitchen utensils and clothes that you will absolutely never wear. In an attempt to avoid this, here is a freshers packing guide for things you will most definitely need when moving into university.

Avoid buying too much stuff. Most freshers packing guide websites include numerous things that the rest of your flatmates will have bought as well. Communicate with your flat and make a list of things so you don’t end up spending too much money.

Don’t bring every item of clothing you own. The chances of you wearing everything that’s in your wardrobe is slim to none, so there is no point in wasting unnecessary room packing your year 11 prom dress.

Extension cords will be your new best friend. You will be lucky if you’ve got more than one plug socket in your room, so make sure to pack extension cords (extra-long if possible.) This is something that everyone in my flat forgot in first year, so it’s important that you don’t forget this one!

Slippers/flip flops are a necessity. You haven’t witnessed disgusting if you haven’t seen a university student’s kitchen floor. Having a pair of shoes for wearing inside your flat/house is the best decision you will ever make.

Appropriate pyjamas. Not only are student houses/halls notoriously cold, but fire alarms are a very regular occurrence. For all those naked sleepers out there, invest in a dressing gown that you don’t mind another hundred people seeing at 3 in the morning.

Fancy dress. I know this sounds unnecessary, but university socials tend to have the wackiest themes. That wild west outfit you had when you were 14 may just come in handy.

Don’t forget the important stuff. It’s easy to get caught up in excitement of room decorations, but don’t forget that you will need all your legal documents for enrolling. Make you have 2 forms of ID, student finance documents, university documents, bank details etc.

Have fun! First year is all about exploring new things, meeting new people and enjoying your newfound independence. Enjoy it while you can, stay safe, and have fun!