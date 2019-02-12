By Charlotte Raymond

It’s February, so that can only mean one thing… Valentine’s day is just around the corner, a day notoriously dreaded by singletons everywhere and a day in which us singletons dedicate to celebrating our true patron saint – Bridget Jones. Well not any more… move over Valentines’s day… it’s all about Galentine’s day. Since February 14th is all about love – why is there this idea that you must be in a relationship in order to celebrate those you love most?

Your best friends are there with you in the good times and the bad, they see you at your best and your worst, so why not turn it into a day celebrating the fact you have each other. The idea of ‘Galentine’s day’ is becoming increasingly popular with single girls up and down the country choosing to not spend the day dwelling on the fact that they don’t have a partner to celebrate with and instead choosing to spend the day with their girlfriends. So what can you do to celebrate this?

Firstly, why not just keep it simple by sending your friends a ‘Galentines day’ card (and yes they do exist) especially if you have to keep to a tight budget. You send birthday cards and Christmas cards to your friends, so why not send a Galentine’s card to your friends as a way of showing your appreciation, because it’s the thought that counts – right?

Another option is to plan a date night with your friends. If you feel like you need to have a date on Valentine’s day then why not make plans and ask your friends out on a date. Possibly a spot of afternoon tea in town or for those of you who like to drink, why not ask your girlfriends out on a date for cocktails. There are many different cocktail bars in Cardiff which are suited for all different tastes and bank balances.

Yet if you would rather have a much more chilled night that doesn’t involve drinking cocktails with the possibility of ending up in Live Lounge, why not organise a girls night in – grab the face masks, dig out the rom-coms and consume your body weight in chocolate and ice cream.

However you decide to spend Valentine’s/Galentine’s day, make sure you spend it doing something that you enjoy. Whether that be you’re spending it with a partner or if you’re spending it with your friends, it is important to remember that there is no reason to feel lonely especially if you’re single. There are plenty of things you can do, whatever your budget. So put down your phones, stop scrolling through endless dating apps and start enjoying the company of those around you – time to do the things you love, with the people you love – whoever that may be.