Georgia on my mind: will the have the first black, female governor?

By Hannah Priest

The US midterm elections are closely approaching but there is one state which is particularly grabbing the public’s attention. In Georgia, Republican candidate Brian Kemp is campaigning against Democrat Stacey Abrams – whilst the candidates have completely oppositional views on every major issue, the main focus is on Abrams. If her campaign is successful she will make US election history, becoming the first black female governor.



As the midterm campaigns begun it was made clear that there is a stark difference in political strategies, with the Democrats endorsing an element of hope and the Republicans enforcing fear within the American society. Kemp and Abrams exemplify this difference. With high tensions around race, gender and completely different views on gun-rights, immigration and healthcare, the results from the state of Georgia could have a major effect on defining the dynamic for the 2020 presidential elections. Nonetheless, Georgia also holds significant political importance regardless of the individual candidates as it is typically a secure state for the Republican party. However, Donald Trump has come under scrutiny and humiliation after recently backing other candidates such as Roy Moore in traditional safe Alabama and still losing the Republican Senate seat there.

With the current tensions in the US, Abrams’ victory could do so much more than make history. She could help ensure the safety and protection of all citizens regardless of their ethnicity or sexuality. Her opponent Kemp is endorsed by the Family Research Council which is a conservative Christian organisation which focuses on pushing the pro-life agenda and has recently come under scrutiny for disregarding the LGBTQ+ community, and Kemp has also been sued thousands of dollars by civil rights groups due to voter suppression.

Another key factor in this race has been the 53,000 citizens who registered to vote having their registration delayed or denied because of extremely minor mistakes in the registration process. These include the misplacement of a hyphen causing restrictions on people being able to vote. Many believe this is a strategic move on the part of ruling Republicans as over 70% of the restricted voters were Black, and with the majority of the black community showing strong support towards Abrams campaign this could have a significant effect on the overall results.

Abrams is currently Georgia’s House Minority Leader and is the first woman to be a candidate on either party in the state’s general assembly. She has also co-founded a financial-services firm and set-up the New Georgia Project, which has registered thousands of disadvantaged citizens to vote mainly focusing on African-Americans and single mothers. Her projects strongly coexist alongside her political agenda and beliefs, as Abrams is a strong advocate for the Planned Parenthood group and ensuring that abortion laws do not become even more restrictive throughout the state, whilst also being a strong promoter for LGBTQ+ rights and ensuring their safety and recognition within society. Abrams’ liberal views are what make her an interesting candidate for the governor of Georgia as typically Democratic candidates have aimed at appeasing conservatives. Despite this, Abrams is a genuine candidate for Governor.



