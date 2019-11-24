Gerwyn Price retains Grand Slam of Darts title

by George Willoughby

Gerwyn Price retained his Grand Slam of Darts title last week after emphatically beating Peter Wright 16-6 in the final.

Price, who won last year’s competition, made it back-to-back tournament victories with an impressive 107.86 average.

The Iceman came into the event having been beaten by Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final of the Champions League of Darts last month. It was a thrilling encounter, but Price was not going to let the disappointment of that defeat impede upon his title defence.

He topped Group C at the Grand Slam after getting the better of Robert Thornton, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Mikuru Suzuki. Price did not have an average of over 100 in any of three group matches, yet he only dropped nine legs in the process of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

This is when the Iceman started to find the form that had him described as one of the favourites. A dominant 10-1 win over Darren Webster set up an intriguing tie with Gary Anderson in the quarter-final. Anderson and Price faced each other in last year’s final, and once again, the Welshman came out victorious.

Without a doubt, Gerwyn Price had one of the toughest runs into the final as his next opponent was Mighty Mike himself, Michael van Gerwen. The Dutchman and world number one was the clear front-runner for not only this match but the tournament. A defiant and ruthless Price rose to the challenge and produced one of the best performances of his career.

To beat van Gerwen, having a ton-plus average is a given, and the 34-year-old did just that. To say it was clinical would be an understatement, and he ended up closing the match in relatively comfortable fashion with an ending score of 16-12 in his favour.

Throughout his short career in the PDC, Gerwyn Price has always shown glimpses of world-class darts. Consistency across the whole tournament has plagued his progression, but this time around the Iceman saved the best showing til last.

He ran out a 16-6 victor in the final over Peter Wright. Price’s magnificent 107.9 average was the highest he shot out of every game in the build-up to the final.

He spoke after the match about his performance.

“Halfway through that game I just could not miss,” said Price.

“I felt that every treble was going in and I even felt a couple of times I could have hit that nine-darter.”

“I have been playing well and I think it breeds confidence and I have been confident in every tournament in the last six months.”

What is noticeable about Price is his poise at the oche. In the early stages of his professional career, he was well known for his flamboyant celebrations which bordered on the lines of gamesmanship. Now, his darts do the talking and he is quickly cementing himself as one the world’s best darts players.

Moving up the rankings to third, the pressure will be on for him to be reaching many more finals in the near future. Next up for the Iceman is the Players Championship. This is shortly followed by the World Championships which will be a huge test for Gerwyn Price if he is to convince the darting world once and for all that he is the future of the PDC.