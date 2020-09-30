By Freddie Bennett | Sport Editor

The coronavirus pandemic has presented many significant difficulties with regards to county cricket. However, Glamorgan have looked to struggle in both formats of this limited season.

This season saw the re-branding of the County Championship into the Bob Willis Trophy, named after the late Bob Willis, the former English fast bowler who passed away earlier this year.

Following their successful 2019 campaign which saw them challenging promotion to the first division, Glamorgan would have been hoping to go all the way in this five-game competition. Unfortunately, this was not the case as they finished winless at the bottom of the table, picking up three draws against Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Gloucestershire.

This disappointing red ball campaign unearthed some clear issues with the bat as Glamorgan were skittled for low scores throughout their five games, including being bowled out for only 115 against Gloucestershire. It is worth mentioning that had the pandemic not played a part, Glamorgan were going to play host to Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne who would have definitely strengthened their batting lineup.

Nevertheless, the Bob Willis trophy was not all doom and gloom for Glamorgan as the veteran bowler Michael Hogan reached the milestone of 600 first -class wickets. This tremendous accomplishment would appear to be a silver lining in what has been a difficult season for his county.

Alongside this feat, there looks to be hope for the future of the batting lineup as Callum Taylor hit a century on his first-class debut against Northamptonshire. The Welsh side will be hoping that this promising prospect can help the team push for promotion again in the coming seasons.

In the Vitality Blast T20 competition Glamorgan did not fare much better, finishing second from bottom in their group only bettering the Worcestershire Rapids. Glamorgan lost half of their ten games, picking up four wins and seeing one no result.

This below par white ball performance from Glamorgan meant they were unable to qualify for the quarter finals set to take place at the start of October, but they may be able to take some solace in the fact their 2020 campaign had been an improvement on their 2019 T20 campaign, with the Welsh side only registering one win in the competition last year as opposed to four this season.

The county will be looking to build on this improvement in the competition and push for the quarter finals, and Finals Day slots in the future.

Next season could feature a new look starting lineup for Glamorgan. Three Welsh talents, Kieran Bull, Owen Morgan and Connor Brown, have all not had their contracts renewed, representing the financial strain some sides are under and the difficulty of keeping young players.

As well as this, with Brexit around the corner many counties will be having to review overseas players as new rules could be put in place to limit foreign players. For Glamorgan this could mean that players like the county journeyman Colin Ingram who were born overseas but have been in this country so long they qualify effectively as local players may have to fit into the overseas category which only accounts for two players per team in the 2021 season.

However, the prospect of Marnus Labuschagne coming in next year will be a major boost for the side. The Australian is already signed up and it will be exciting to have such a talented young international player in the county circuit.

In short, this campaign has presented many difficulties for Glamorgan who have struggled in the various red and white ball competitions. However, with talented prospects rising up, Glamorgan will hopefully fare better in the 2021 season.