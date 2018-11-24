Glass formed by exploding stars

By Milo Moran

Glass is one of the oldest human created materials, dating back at least 4000 years, and it has stuck around for so long because of how useful it is. When ordinary sand is heated to 1700°C it becomes easy to shape, and when it cools it is transparent, chemically inert, and can be recycled repeatedly. We use it for windows, to store food and drink, and many of us depend on lenses to be able to see clearly.

However, we have had no clear idea as to where sand comes from. Many of the materials that make the Earth up originate in supernovae, huge explosions that happen when a star reaches the end of its life. The star runs out of fuel to burn and collapses in on itself before exploding outwards. During the time it is visible to the naked eye, a supernova releases more energy than our sun will in its whole lifetime. On average, in a galaxy like ours, a supernova happens once every 50 years. Because of how large and old these stars are, the explosion scatters heavier elements like iron, sulphur, uranium, and gold throughout the galaxy.

A recent paper has shed light on the origins of silica, combining data from the European Space Agency’s Herschel Observatory with findings at the SETI Institute in California. Using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, they detected unusual emissions from two supernovae. A spectroscope is a scientific instrument which can identify the chemicals in distant objects, but the wavelengths found from Cassiopeia A did not appear to match any chemical element. The paper’s lead author, Jeonghee Rho, assumed that silica grains are shaped like rugby balls rather than perfect spheres, and the mathematical model he produced gave “the same spectral feature we see in the Spitzer data.”

The Earth’s crust is 60% silica, and the large clouds of dust that fill the universe are mostly silica. Up until now, we have had no idea where it was formed. The paper’s co-author, Professor Haley Gomez of Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “the silica produced by the supernovae was significant enough to contribute to the dust […] that ultimately came together to form our home planet.”

It’s almost poetic to think that when we build sandcastles, those materials were created by a star exploding millions of years ago.

