Governments U-turn on A-level results

Following mounting pressure from students, teachers and MPs, all four UK Governments have reversed their decisions to use a controversial algorithm to moderate A-level and GCSE grades.

As reported earlier this week by The Times, students in England will now be awarded the grades predicted by their teachers, rather than those calculated by a controversial algorithm developed by the qualifications regulator, Ofqual.

The move follows the same announcement by the Welsh Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, on Monday afternoon. John Swinney, the Scottish Education Secretary was forced to make the same decision at Holyrood last week after outcry over Scottish A-level results.

Peter Weir, the Education Secretary in Northern Ireland, also announced on Monday morning that the government would issue teacher-assessed grades for both A-level and GCSE students.

The Government announcement, made at 4pm on Monday, follows several days of anger and disappointment from students and their parents. As a result of the grades, many found themselves unable to attend their first or even second-choice university places.

It is thought the decision to moderate teachers’ grades is more likely to have affected those from the most deprived areas of the country.

Government hypocrisy

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson previously appeared unwilling to change the Government’s approach to calculating final grades in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. He even went as far as to criticise the Scottish National Party for making the same decision in Scotland.

After many students found themselves disappointed by the Government’s decision to downgrade as many as 40% of grades in England, an appeals process was launched by Ofqual. Further confusion was created, however, when the appeals process was suspended just days later.

Prior to the launch of the results, Williamson announced that students would be able to submit mock exam grades as part of their appeal. Students were assured that they would score no lower than their mock results.

Conflicting information, and a number of caveats, however, left many schools on Thursday unsure whether they would be able to appeal.

The initial decision, the ensuing anger and subsequent U-turn may well leave Mr Williamson’s job as Education Minister hanging in the balance.

Downing Street has faced pressure from within its own ranks, too.

Many Conservative MPs, especially those from former “red wall” seats – that is those traditionally Labour-voting seats in the north that were won at the last election – have accused the Government of hypocrisy.

The Conservative Party had promised to “level up” the poorest areas of the country in its 2019 manifesto. In reality it was these constituencies that were most affected by the decision to use the algorithm.

Data released by Ofqual shows that private schools were less likely to have had their grades downgraded than Sixth Form colleges.

An inevitable decision?

The decision to U-turn on the A-level and upcoming GCSE results was seen by many as inevitable.

Announcements by ministers in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to use teacher-assessed grades meant that, without a U-turn by the UK Government, students in England would have been placed at a significant disadvantage to their peers elsewhere in the UK.

Although some universities had since promised to accept predicted grades or hold open places until after the appeals process was complete, for many students this will be a welcome announcement. It also means they’re rather more fairly competing for jobs and university places.

For many, however, the damage has already been done, and it is not yet clear whether universities will re-offer places to those students who had been rejected last Thursday.

