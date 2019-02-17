Habitat fragmentation threatening rare leopard species

By George Blake

A recent study by Cardiff University has found the Sundra clouded leopard is under threat due to habitat fragmentation and a lack of forest connectivity within Sabah (Borneo), Malaysia.

In collaboration with Oxford University’s WildCRU, the US Forest Service and Sabah Wildlife Department, Cardiff University’s Danau Girang Field Centre has been monitoring clouded leopards. Using a combination of field data and modelling simulations, they mapped population connectivity patterns across Sabah. Their findings indicated isolated patches of forest or areas of reduced forest cover are jeopardising the dispersal of individual clouded leopards. This reduced dispersal is limiting gene flow, endangering the long-term future of the species.

Dr Andrew Hearn, from WildCRU said: “Sabah is a stronghold for the Sundra clouded leopard in Borneo, yet this rarely seen animal is found at very low population densities, typically as few as 1-5 animals for every 100 square kilometres of forest. Such rarity, coupled with the fact that their forest home is shrinking and becoming increasingly isolated, may expose these beautiful cats to the negative effects of population isolation, as individual animals struggle to disperse across the landscape.”

The Sundra clouded leopard is only found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra and is listed as vulnerable by the IUCN Red List. Numbers have rapidly declined in recent years and it is thought just 754 individuals remain in Sabah, down from 1,500 – 3,200 in 2006. It is thought once numbers drop below 500 individuals, there is insufficient genetic diversity to withstand environmental change or disease. The main cause of fragmentation within Sabah is the conversion of forest habitat to palm oil.

Habitat fragmentation is not an issue solely affecting Sundra clouded leopards; habitat loss and fragmentation is the main threat to terrestrial biodiversity. Anthropogenic disturbance such as agricultural expansion has resulted in dramatic global losses.

Giant Pandas, one of the most endangered species in the world, are at risk of disappearing unless efforts are made to reduce the breakup of their habitat. In the UK, an example of a species under threat from fragmentation is the dormouse, as continued declines in native woodlands and hedgerows have contributed to a 50% decline in numbers since 1995.

To avoid significant biodiversity loss, future research must focus upon more taxonomic groups and accompanying global threats such as climate change in order to increase our ability to manage landscapes and effectively improve species conservation efforts.