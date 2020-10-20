Hope for plastic waste with plastic eating enzyme ‘cocktail’

The new enzyme ‘cocktail’ was created by the same team who re-engineered the plastic-eating enzyme PETase, but it digests plastic up to six times faster.

By Lucy Palin | Contributor

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the urgency of the climate crisis has seemingly been lost amongst more pressing matters with Greta Thunberg’s pleas for ‘panic’ becoming a distant memory.

However, according to the data provider Statista, in the UK alone 2.26m Mt of plastic packaging waste was generated in 2017, and whilst there has been an increase in the recycling rate of plastic waste over the last decade, the highest recorded rate was still only 46%.

During lockdown, community interest company Everyday Plastic conducted a survey that found that households threw out an average of 128 items of plastic a week during lockdown, up from 99 items in surveys conducted pre-lockdown.

To counteract these findings the trans-Atlantic team that engineered PETase, an enzyme that breaks down PET, have combined a second enzyme to increase the speed of the breakdown of plastic. PET is the most common thermoplastic, making up products such as clothing, carpets and single use drinks bottles. On its own it can take hundreds of years to break down, but PETase can shorten this time to just days. Science Daily details the findings of the research from the University of Portsmouth, explaining that:

‘Simply mixing PETase with MHETase doubled the speed of PET breakdown and engineering a connection between the two enzymes to create a ‘super-enzyme’ increased this activity by a further three times.’

This offers an opportunity to recycle plastic indefinitely as the combined enzymes digest the plastic, returning it to its original building blocks. This would not only reduce plastic pollution but reduce the greenhouses gasses driving climate change. The original PETase discovery was the first hope for a solution to the increasing global plastic problem, but on its own was not fast enough to destroy the amount of waste PET on the planet.

The study was published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and headed by Dr Gregg Beckham, Senior Research Fellow at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the US, and Professor John McGeehan, Director of the Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI) at the University of Portsmouth.

Professor McGeehan said the study was born from Dr Beckham and himself “chatting about how PETase attacks the surface of the plastics and MHETase chops things up further, so it seemed natural to see if we could use them together, mimicking what happens in nature.”

The study was not only a collaboration of enzymes, but a collaboration of hard work on both sides of the Atlantic. Junior Author Rosie Graham, a joint Portsmouth CEI-NREL PhD student said:

“It’s a really great opportunity to learn and grow as part of this UK-USA collaboration and even more so to contribute another piece of the story on using enzymes to tackle some of our most polluting plastics.”

This finding adds another weapon to our arsenal in the fight against plastic and in a post COVID-19 world it will be more important than ever.