How has COVID-19 affected students?

Video Editor Sophia Grace takes a look at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cardiff University students.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the whole world. More recently, it has had an impact on students’ studies.

Gair Rhydd Video Editor Sophia Grace takes a look at these impacts to better understand how different students have been affected and how they have felt about the changes to their degrees.

Featuring interviews with Anatomy student Holly Giles, German and Japanese student Isabelle Sadler, and responses from other students.

To find out more about how the University has dealt with the changes and impacts of COVID-19 visit the Student Intranet.

Video footage from https://www.pexels.com

Background Music from www.bensound.com

Image source: www.pikrepo.com