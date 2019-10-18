How To Deal With Money Management

By Grace Crowley

For the majority of students, university is a first-time dive into managing your own finances.

Dealing well with money is a valuable lesson to learn, and what better time than now? With

food to buy, bills to pay, and fun to have; there really is no better time to improve your

financial skills. As daunting as it seems, a few tips here and there will make managing your

money that little bit easier – I hope this article is a useful guide whatever your situation is.

The most common financial worry for new and old students is budgeting – the food shop,

bills and every-day costs can make budgeting confusing, but it’s not as difficult as it seems.

The best way to start is by weighing up how much money you have to spend in a

week/month, and what you need to prioritise spending your money on. Planning your

outgoing transactions at the beginning of every month takes the stress away and then

there’s no need to worry until next month. Plus, you always have the added bonus of

potential money left over, which can be spent on whatever you wish for. There are ways to

food shop with little expenditure, such as making your own lunches and buying in bulk and

freezing what’s left over. It’s not a big adjustment to make, and the money you save is free

to do with whatever makes you happy.

If you’re thinking ahead and wondering how to manage your money on a bigger scale than

just university life, there are many ways you can save money for your future. There are

many different bank accounts out there with high interest relative to the general interest

rate, with good options for the future too. One way of saving is to use a ‘Help to Buy ISA’.

Thinking about buying a house can seem like an extreme step for students but it has the

added benefit of a place to store money with high interest, and an incentive for continually

saving.

Depending on what your money situation is, different options will always suit different

people. Although it is easier said than done it is important to not let money become an

unbearable stress in your life. Sticking to your budget and being mindful of your spending

will relieve this stress. Don’t forget to treat yourself – within your budget of course – now and

again.