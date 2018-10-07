Huntington’s disease affects early brain development

by Milo Moran

Huntington’s is an inherited disease which causes serious neurodegenerative damage – it destroys nerve cells in the brain, resulting in a gradual loss of motor skills and cognitive ability. It takes approximately 20 years to progress, is always fatal, and affects roughly 1 in 10,000 people. Towards the final stages of the disease, sufferers require 24-hour nursing, as it causes difficult breathing, swallowing, and moving.

The disease is Autosomal Dominant, which means that if either parent has Huntington’s, a child has a 50% risk of also developing it. This also means that the sex of the child doesn’t matter – Huntington’s affects both males and females equally.

Research at Cardiff University has indicated that the progression of Huntington’s may begin very early in life. Previous research has only focused on later life, since humans do not show symptoms until they are between 30 and 50 years old. However, in partnership with Lund University and the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, scientists have found evidence of the disease in mice and rat pups.

The gene which causes Huntington’s disease produces a protein called huntingtin, which poisons nerve cells irreversibly; thus, there is currently no known cure. The scientists found that young animals with the disease show more risk-taking behaviour – a symptom which has also been reported in humans with the disease. The fact that these symptoms are observed at a young age could indicate that Huntington’s begins its progression much earlier that thought, and further study might help us treat or manage the disease.

Cardiff University’s Dr Florian Siebzehnrubl said that the research “gives us a better understanding of the point at which the mutant gene begins to influence the brain”, and that this will “allow us to develop potential treatments for this fatal disease”. Panobinostat, a potential new cancer drug, was tested in the study and found to completely restore the damage caused by Huntington’s. This would not affect the genetic mutation which produces huntingtin. However, the study also uncovered changes to the brain caused by huntingtin before physical symptoms appear; identifying Huntington’s and minimising its effects early on offers new and potentially ground-breaking opportunities for treatment.