I Should Be So Lucky Review

Gair Rhydd was invited to the Wales Millennium Center for a look at the new musical – I Should Be So Lucky.

Nancy Cook – Spotlight Editor

Immaculately delivered and objectively hilarious lines(albeit I was not the target demographic), perfectly executed choreography (of Jason Gilkison), incredible vocals, boundless energy, and no plot whatsoever as far as I could tell, I Should Be So Lucky was quite the experience.

The songs of trio Stock Aitken Waterman, which defined its era topping the charts in the 1980s and 1990s, are brought to life on stage in a whirlwind performance that includes eight hits from Kylie herself, naturally most notably “I Should Be So Lucky,” as well as hits from Jason Donovan, Rick Astley, Sinitta, and Jason Donovan’s “Too Many Broken Hearts.” By the time the bows are taken parts of 30 different songs have been explored in this musical madness. Debbie Isitt, best known for Nativity, has filled the show with some brilliant quips despite it being a little disconnected.

“The 1980s and 1990s, are brought to life on stage in a whirlwind performance”

The show is almost absurd in nature, running at 100 miles an hour from the first curtain and bounding through its incredibly tenuous plot with impressive energy, it’s a strange contrast I was enjoying myself and laughing along, the show is harmless and bright but you cannot help but be baffled as the story completely falls apart. Ella (Lucie-Mae Summer) faces heartbreak as her fiance, Nathan (Billy Roberts), abandons her at the altar. The catalyst for this turn of events is Nathan’s grandfather, who resides in a dementia care home.

The elderly and seemingly incoherent gentleman cryptically hints at a ‘family secret,’ casting doubt on the wisdom of the impending marriage. Naturally after reasoning with the logic of this situation, Nathan runs away from his dreams. Ella’s family whisk her away on her honeymoon at a Turkish resort to try and make her feel better where she seemingly moves on very quickly with the resort’s tour guide. The show then races through several whirlwind romances and side plots of old rivals and family drama.

Kayla Carter as bridesmaid Bonnie performs a genuinely stunning and musical turned ballad rendition of Sonia’s ‘You’ll Never Stop Me From Loving You’ about her crush on the best man Ash- and the frantic, wholly devoted and driving force that is the best man, Giovanni Spanò is an enigmatic watch. A particular stand out is Scott Paige as Ella’s friend Michael who delivers a heartfelt and immaculately comedic performance throughout. The friends and family create a warm dynamic and fun performance gelling well on stage.

Kylie Minogue herself swoops down in mirror/screen situations throughout the show as Ella’s’ fabulous ‘reflection’ which, despite being truly glamorous in Kylie’s style, unfortunately, feels a little awkward and forced, and like a missed opportunity.

The show was received exceptionally by the majority of the audience who got up and danced at the end and sang along throughout. An entertaining night out, fun despite the chaos especially if you’re a Kylie fan!

Edward Sutton – Editor in Chief

There’s nothing like going to the theatre on a cold winters evening. It was one of the hallmarks of my childhood – going to see the new production with my Nana when I went down to see her in Kent. The new show at the Wales Millennium Centre – I Should Be So Lucky – hits the spot with familiar songs but its plot left me feeling not so lucky.

New musicals can be a hard show to stick the landing with as new songs really have to blow an audiences socks off to leave a lasting impression. That’s where I Should Be So Lucky has taken the right path by using songs we’re all familiar with to make it an instantly engaging show. Kylie Minogue helped create this musical and appears in it (albeit as a vision in a mirror). The addition of her music is great and immediately you want to sing along with the cast – as many in the audience did. All the singing and dancing was excellent – stellar performances all round from the cast. Each character got their moment in the spotlight to show off some very impressive vocal ranges. It was a feast for the eyes with great set design and a brilliant ensemble.

“I Should Be So Lucky has taken the right path by using songs we’re all familiar with to make it an instantly engaging show”

The plot, however, was not as polished as the performances. Confusing motives and bizarre character choices made it hard to understand why this was all happening in the first place. The events of the whole musical hinged around the groom’s decision to trust the word of his Grandad, who had dementia. Personally, I couldn’t get this thought out of my mind – my Grandad had dementia and I wouldn’t have hinged a massive, relationship destroying, decision over one conversation with him about a “family secret”. I’ll spare you anymore detail about the plot, I’ll let you discover them for yourself. Subconsciously, the story as a whole lead me to draw parallels to Mama Mia. Turkey instead of Greece, a romantic decision to make, all with music from a familiar tour de force. Despite all that, I’d still say “thank you to the music” because even with the plot shortcomings, this musical is very entertaining. As students, we are not the demographic this musical is aimed at but if you’re looking for something to take your parents or grandparents to – they will love it.

Photo’s courtesy of I Should Be So Lucky Production