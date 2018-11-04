I’m bored of Brexit

By Emma Videan

Honestly, how many people that you know roll their eyes at the mention of Brexit? I know I do. It has become such a big part of everyday politics that it even has its own dedicated page on BBC News. We’re now in the penultimate month of 2018 and it’s been nearly a year and a half since the referendum. While Theresa May has announced that 95% of the deal is done, it feels like there has been a news story about Brexit every day since before the referendum to now. New pieces of information, concerns, updates on the process and opinions are released every day.

Arguably, you’d have to be not only a very thorough reader but also somewhat knowledgeable in the area of politics and law to be able to easily keep up to date with the goings on of the Brexit deal. While I like to think I keep up with the news as much as I can, I can’t find time in the day to trawl through every Brexit article I see, as there is also so much else going on in the news (and I have a degree to do).

This may be the very problem with politics and the political disenchantment of young people. How can politicians engage effectively with younger voters? It’s a difficult question because there are so many preconceived stereotypes of politicians that mean that they are not very trustworthy characters. With figures like Nigel Farage and his constant Brexit ‘alternative facts’ or Nick Clegg with his failure to withhold tuition fee rises.

When it comes to politics, polls constantly show that young people are disengaged with politicians, who they see as out of touch, boring and too similar in not only appearance but also in attitude. Perhaps the way that Jeremy Corbyn got the attention of young people around the last election was because he acted differently. He appeared at Glastonbury and that just about says it all.

While I’m in no way insinuating that I have the master plan of how politicians and young people can bond, it is definitely time for an update to the system. Watching adults in suits standing outside of the Houses of Parliament speaking into a camera about on-going discussions with no real conclusion is yawn inducing. The addition of young reporters, politicians or spokespeople would definitely help. The tedious coverage of Brexit needs to be presented in a way that young people understand because it is such a huge turning point in the UK’s history that’s going on, unacknowledged by many.