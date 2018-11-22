Indoor arena holding 15,000 people to be built at Cardiff Bay

By Taylor Willis

Cardiff is home to the Motorpoint Arena, holding 7,000 people and the Principality Stadium, holding 74,000. A new £110,000 million venue is set to double the size of the Motorpoint capacity.

The Economy Minister, Ken Skates, told BBC Wales that a venue of this size is “crucially important” for Wales. Planners in the city hope the new venue will host major music artists and events, such as Adele and the World Gymnastics Championships.

The new venue is set to be built on the site of the Red Dragon Centre, an entertainment complex home to Capital FM and Heart FM. The centre is due to be demolished to make way for the construction of the new arena.

Before the venue is deconstructed, plans are underway to build a new entertainment complex next door. These plans are focusing on revamping the current area of Cardiff Bay in order to reinvigorate the area. Student and Cardiff Bay resident, Zack Ahmed, told us: “the new venue will bring more people towards the area and attract new business opportunities too”.

With some residents happy about the plans and others not so much there is growing concern over the jobs that will be lost during the reconstruction. Residents have taken to ‘Twitter’ to express their concerns over the plans.

Cardiff and Bristol’s councils have stated that they have been trying to build a venue that would attract visitors from South Wales and the South West. Plans in 2003 to build the arena next to Temple Meads Station were scrapped in September as the project was deemed “too risky”. Plans to build a new arena have been in discussion ever since.

Cabinet members are due to grant permission for work to begin next week. The planning applications are expected to be discussed and submitted by July 2019.